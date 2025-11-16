Read These Biography Books To Learn More About Famous People And Events

#1 Alan Turing: The Enigma By Andrew Hodges

Updated Edition by Andrew Hodges

#2 A Beautiful Mind By Sylvia Nasar

#3 Barracoon: The Story Of The Last “Black Cargo” By Zora Neale Hurston

#4 Alexander Hamilton By Ron Chernow

#5 Churchill: A Life By Martin Gilbert

#6 A Biography Of The World’s Most Famous Equation By David Bodanis

#7 The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks By Rebecca Skloot

#8 Enrique’s Journey By Sonia Nazario

#9 Into The Wild By Jon Krakauer

#10 The Lost City Of Z: A Tale Of Deadly Obsession In The Amazon By David Grann

#11 Frida: A Biography Of Frida Kahlo By Hayden Herrera

#12 Let Us Now Praise Famous Men: Three Tenant Families By James Agee

#13 Mao: The Unknown Story By Jung Chang

#14 Mad Girl’s Love Song: Sylvia Plath And Life Before Ted By Andrew Wilson By Andrew Wilson

#15 The Minds Of Billy Milligan By Daniel Keyes

#16 Mountains Beyond Mountains By Tracy Kidder

#17 Napoleon: A Life By Andrew Roberts

#18 Prairie Fires: The American Dreams Of Laura Ingalls Wilder By Caroline Fraser

#19 The Passage Of Power: The Years Of Lyndon Johnson By Robert A. Caro

#20 Prince: A Private View By Afshin Shahidi

#21 A Walk In The Woods By Bill Bryson

#22 When Breath Becomes Air By Paul Kalanithi

#23 Invisible By Stephen L. Carter

#24 The Journey Of Crazy Horse: A Lakota History By Joseph M. Marshall III

#25 The Diary Of A Young Girl

#26 I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings By Maya Angelou

#27 Incidents In The Life Of A Slave Girl By Harriet Ann Jacobs

#28 Life By Keith Richards

#29 Rosemary: The Hidden Kennedy Daughter By Kate Clifford Larson

#30 Elizabeth The Queen: The Life Of A Modern Monarch By Sally Bedell Smith

#31 Gender Outlaws: The Next Generation By Kate Bornstein And S. Bear Bergman

#32 The Complete Maus By Art Spiegelman

#33 Stephen King On Writing

#34 Born A Crime By Trevor Noah

#35 Radioactive: Marie & Pierre Curie: A Tale Of Love And Fallout By Lauren Redniss

#36 The Stranger In The Woods By Michael Finkel

#37 The Crusades Of Cesar Chavez: A Biography By Miriam Pawel

#38 In Love And Struggle: The Revolutionary Lives Of James And Grace Lee Boggs By Stephen M. Ward

#39 The Black Count: Glory, Revolution, Betrayal, And The Real Count Of Monte Cristo By Tom Reiss

#40 Notorious Rbg: The Life And Times Of Ruth Bader Ginsburg By Irin Carmon And Shana Knizhnik

#41 Ten Days A Madwoman By Deborah Noyes

#42 Eleanor Roosevelt: The Early Years By Blanche Wieson Cook

#43 Ida: A Sword Among Lions By Paula J. Giddings

#44 Obachan: A Young Girl’s Struggle For Freedom In Twentieth-Century Japan By Tani Hanes

#45 Surviving Hiroshima: A Young Woman’s Story By Anthony Drago And Douglas Wellman

#46 My Bondage And My Freedom By Frederick Douglass

#47 Wild Swans By Jung Chang

#48 The Rise Of Theodore Roosevelt By Edmund Morris

#49 Kon-Tiki By Thor Heyerdahl

#50 Black Like Me By John Howard Griffin

Patrick Penrose
