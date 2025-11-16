Read These Biography Books To Learn More About Famous People And Events

#1 Alan Turing: The Enigma By Andrew Hodges
Updated Edition by Andrew Hodges
#2 A Beautiful Mind By Sylvia Nasar
#3 Barracoon: The Story Of The Last “Black Cargo” By Zora Neale Hurston
#4 Alexander Hamilton By Ron Chernow
#5 Churchill: A Life By Martin Gilbert
#6 A Biography Of The World’s Most Famous Equation By David Bodanis
#7 The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks By Rebecca Skloot
#8 Enrique’s Journey By Sonia Nazario
#9 Into The Wild By Jon Krakauer
#10 The Lost City Of Z: A Tale Of Deadly Obsession In The Amazon By David Grann
#11 Frida: A Biography Of Frida Kahlo By Hayden Herrera
#12 Let Us Now Praise Famous Men: Three Tenant Families By James Agee
#13 Mao: The Unknown Story By Jung Chang
#14 Mad Girl’s Love Song: Sylvia Plath And Life Before Ted By Andrew Wilson By Andrew Wilson
#15 The Minds Of Billy Milligan By Daniel Keyes
#16 Mountains Beyond Mountains By Tracy Kidder
#17 Napoleon: A Life By Andrew Roberts
#18 Prairie Fires: The American Dreams Of Laura Ingalls Wilder By Caroline Fraser
#19 The Passage Of Power: The Years Of Lyndon Johnson By Robert A. Caro
#20 Prince: A Private View By Afshin Shahidi
#21 A Walk In The Woods By Bill Bryson
#22 When Breath Becomes Air By Paul Kalanithi
#23 Invisible By Stephen L. Carter
#24 The Journey Of Crazy Horse: A Lakota History By Joseph M. Marshall III
#25 The Diary Of A Young Girl
#26 I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings By Maya Angelou
#27 Incidents In The Life Of A Slave Girl By Harriet Ann Jacobs
#28 Life By Keith Richards
#29 Rosemary: The Hidden Kennedy Daughter By Kate Clifford Larson
#30 Elizabeth The Queen: The Life Of A Modern Monarch By Sally Bedell Smith
#31 Gender Outlaws: The Next Generation By Kate Bornstein And S. Bear Bergman
#32 The Complete Maus By Art Spiegelman
#33 Stephen King On Writing
#34 Born A Crime By Trevor Noah
#35 Radioactive: Marie & Pierre Curie: A Tale Of Love And Fallout By Lauren Redniss
#36 The Stranger In The Woods By Michael Finkel
#37 The Crusades Of Cesar Chavez: A Biography By Miriam Pawel
#38 In Love And Struggle: The Revolutionary Lives Of James And Grace Lee Boggs By Stephen M. Ward
#39 The Black Count: Glory, Revolution, Betrayal, And The Real Count Of Monte Cristo By Tom Reiss
#40 Notorious Rbg: The Life And Times Of Ruth Bader Ginsburg By Irin Carmon And Shana Knizhnik
#41 Ten Days A Madwoman By Deborah Noyes
#42 Eleanor Roosevelt: The Early Years By Blanche Wieson Cook
#43 Ida: A Sword Among Lions By Paula J. Giddings
#44 Obachan: A Young Girl’s Struggle For Freedom In Twentieth-Century Japan By Tani Hanes
#45 Surviving Hiroshima: A Young Woman’s Story By Anthony Drago And Douglas Wellman
#46 My Bondage And My Freedom By Frederick Douglass
#47 Wild Swans By Jung Chang
#48 The Rise Of Theodore Roosevelt By Edmund Morris
#49 Kon-Tiki By Thor Heyerdahl
#50 Black Like Me By John Howard Griffin
