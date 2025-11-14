21 Geeky Valentine’s Day Cards With Pop Culture Icons Expressing Love In Their Own Way

Love is the air this month. While store shelves are being invaded with bright red hearts, the discussion about the concept of Valentine‘s Day intensifies. Hopeless romantics can‘t wait for the timeless rituals of planning cute dates, extensive amounts of chocolate, and overpriced flowers, while skeptics argue it‘s a pseudo-holiday full of cliché that commercializes true love. But whichever side you take this year, keep in mind that you are allowed to celebrate love every day, February 14th included. If you decide to mark the annual love fest, here‘s a not-so-cheesy way to do it—a precious gift designed for pop culture nerds, but applicable for everyone.
The award-winning New York-based illustrator PJ McQuade put a creative twist on classic Valentine‘s Day cards. Every year, he designs the most geektastic greeting cards featuring popular celebrities and iconic characters who express romantic feelings in their unique style. He has a collection of 21 illustrated valentine’s cards that any movies and TV-lover would appreciate.
“I started doing Valentine’s Day cards about 8 years ago for family and friends, and it‘s just grown and grown. Each year, I usually make a few new creative designs, so now there are 21 V-day cards in total. I like riffing on Geektastic popular culture characters and references, making something new and fun with strong artistic backing and clever design elements. I love thinking about the reactions the cards get when acquired—the excitement, the surprise—those personal moments between people. I love that my cards are in the middle of that,” the artist told Bored Panda.
More info: Instagram | castlemcquade.com | Etsy | Facebook | twitter.com
#1 Keanu Reeves
Image source: castlemcquade
#2 Severus Snape – Harry Potter
Image source: castlemcquade
#3 Ian Malcolm – Jurassic Park
Image source: castlemcquade
#4 Gollum – Lord Of The Rings
Image source: castlemcquade
#5 Dale Cooper – Twin Peaks
Image source: castlemcquade
#6 Hodor – Game Of Thrones
Image source: castlemcquade
#7 Yoda – Star Wars
Image source: castlemcquade
#8 George McFly – Back To The Future
Image source: castlemcquade
#9 Jareth The Goblin King – Labyrinth
Image source: castlemcquade
#10 Lord Of Darkness – Legend
Image source: castlemcquade
#11 Ellen Ripley – Alien
Image source: castlemcquade
#12 Kylo Ren – Star Wars
Image source: castlemcquade
#13 Lando Calrissian – Star Wars
Image source: castlemcquade
#14 Pennywise – It
Image source: castlemcquade
#15 Darth Vader – Star Wars
Image source: castlemcquade
#16 Brick Tamland – Anchorman
Image source: castlemcquade
#17 Clarence And Alabama – True Romance
Image source: castlemcquade
#18 Larry David
Image source: castlemcquade
#19 The Hound – Game Of Thrones
Image source: castlemcquade
#20 Quint – Jaws
Image source: castlemcquade
#21 Khan – Star Trek
Image source: castlemcquade
