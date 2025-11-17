Hey Pandas, How Did You Meet Your S.O. Getting You Out Of A Void Of Loneliness? (Closed)

Tell us how you met or worked up the courage to talk to your S.O.
#1
Met on plenty of fish. Celebrate our
5 year wedding anniversary next month
#2
i met her on here :)
#3
When I met my boyfriend he brought me out of a really dark point in my life where I was depressed every day and wanted to die, but then I met him and he turned my whole world upside down in a good way and made me smile. He literally saved me from depression.
#4
I had got to the point of loneliness where you aren’t lonely anymore because you are used to being alone.
I honestly thought that’s how it would stay.
So now I am getting the opportunity to slowly learn to want someone again.
#5
Dating site. Can’t remember which. We come from very different social and financial backgrounds but are now married and have been together for 10 years.
