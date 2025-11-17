Hey Pandas, How Did You Meet Your S.O. Getting You Out Of A Void Of Loneliness? (Closed)

by

Tell us how you met or worked up the courage to talk to your S.O.

#1

Met on plenty of fish. Celebrate our
5 year wedding anniversary next month

#2

i met her on here :)

#3

When I met my boyfriend he brought me out of a really dark point in my life where I was depressed every day and wanted to die, but then I met him and he turned my whole world upside down in a good way and made me smile. He literally saved me from depression.

#4

I had got to the point of loneliness where you aren’t lonely anymore because you are used to being alone.
I honestly thought that’s how it would stay.
So now I am getting the opportunity to slowly learn to want someone again.

#5

Dating site. Can’t remember which. We come from very different social and financial backgrounds but are now married and have been together for 10 years.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
This Guy Spotted A Scruffy Cat In His Yard, What He Did Next Changed Both Their Lives
3 min read
Aug, 9, 2025
40 Pets That Hate Christmas More Than Anything
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
97 Gossip Jokes That Are Better Than Gossiping Itself
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Is Your Comfort Food? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
The Book of Boba Fett: The Star Wars Universe is Evolving
3 min read
Nov, 5, 2021
Humans Of New York Is Back With 32 More Of Tanqueray’s Crazy Wild Stories
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.