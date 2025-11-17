Hey Pandas, What’s A Special Way You Celebrate The “Ordinary”? (Closed)

by

Maybe making it to Friday means you get to drink a soda, or waking up right when your alarm goes off gets you orange juice in the morning. What do you do to make something special?

#1

for getting to friday (i only do this if i remember to) i listen to “This Is How We Do It” by Montell Jordan and for overall i listen to Alec Benjamin

#2

A couple times a year, I’ll go and buy a cake for my daughters and I. We will then have a “cake picnic” on the kitchen floor where we all get a fork and just dig in and they basically destroy it.

It’s a mess, but it’s our weird little tradition and it makes them so happy to celebrate absolutely nothing on the floor with me.

#3

Whenever it’s friday, my school has GSA, which is basically a bunch of gays being weirdos. me and my friends usually sit in a study are outside of the room cuz we’re a bit sound sensitive.

