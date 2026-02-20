47 Text Message Moments So Funny People Had No Choice But To Post Them Online

Once upon a time, a text message had one job. A quick way to say “On my way” or “In a meeting, talk later.”
But now, there’s a constant stream of emojis, GIFs, and hilarious memes on our phones. It’s like a whole new language.
At the same time, screenshotting and posting funny conversations has become its own genre of online entertainment.
And that’s exactly what we have for you here — screenshots of the most hilarious messages that people have shared on the internet.
Get ready for accidental texts that started entirely new and funny conversations, group chats with complete strangers, and clever exchanges carried entirely through emojis.
Bored Panda also spoke to Alex Borgella, Associate Professor of Psychology at Fort Lewis College, to understand more about humor.
#1 I Can Relate
Image source: faintgloww
#2 Oof
Image source: Doofnsmitz_evil_inc
When text messaging first took off in the early 1990s, there were limits — like just 160 characters for an SMS. We learned to use shorter words and symbols to get more meaning into fewer characters. Those habits stuck even after our phones got smarter.
Today, there are more mobile subscriptions than people on the planet and more than 5.8 billion people use mobile phones worldwide.
Texting isn’t a side feature of communication anymore, it is communication.
A recent survey found that about two in five people (40%) use SMS and text messages most often to stay in touch with family and friends.
#3 I Left A Fork At My Friends Place And This Is The Reply I Got
Image source: dogboyrakko
#4 The Muffin Man
Image source: Ivan-Leif
But what really makes a text funny? Most of the time, it’s the unexpected stuff.
Alex Borgella, PhD, Associate Professor of Psychology at Fort Lewis College, tells us that a useful starting point to understand this is benign violation theory.
“Humor tends to arise when something violates our expectations, but does so in a way that feels psychologically safe. Awkward texts break conversational norms, often dramatically, yet the reader is at a comfortable distance with no social consequence (at least not immediately).”
“That distance might matter. In person, awkwardness can trigger empathy, embarrassment, or even stress because we are co-present. Our nervous systems are built to track social threat in real time. In text, we observe the violation without being implicated in it. That psychological distance amplifies the ‘benign’ side of the equation. We can enjoy the incongruity of the situation without managing the emotional cost,” he adds.
#5 He Got Da Cheese
Image source: kerwapple
#6 I Got Bored. So I Made A Giant Group Chat With A Bunch Of Dudes Named “Jared”
Image source: reddit.com
#7 My Friend Doesn’t Understand My Genius
Image source: Violas_Blade
We all thought predictive text and autocorrect would speed up our typing, but instead — at least most of the time — they help us embarrass ourselves in hilarious ways.
How many of us have sent “duck” instead of what we actually wanted to type?
Emojis and GIFs usually do the heavy lifting too, letting us say a lot without writing a single word.
“There is also a cognitive element. Text strips away tone, facial cues, and timing, usually making misinterpretation more likely. The brain loves resolving incongruity. When we finally ‘get’ why something went wrong, the resolution itself can produce amusement. The lag between message and interpretation sometimes intensifies that effect,” says Dr Borgella.
Basically, funny texts are the ones that break the rules a bit — sending a serious message and ending it with a funny GIF. Or when the messages just show the quirks of real life — a grandparent sending a text in all caps or someone sending LOL in the middle of a serious conversation.
#8 🤔
Image source: kuzcov
#9 Oh
Image source: kuzcov
#10 Number Neighbor
Image source: chippythehippie
Humor, and sharing humor online, creates a sense of connection and we all enjoy that kind of shared understanding.
“Humor is deeply social. There’s loads of psychological research suggesting laughter signals shared understanding and shared norms. When people circulate screenshots, they are often inviting others to agree with our take on them,” says Dr Borgella.
#11 Wow
Image source: yeeturmom69420
#12 A Conversation Between My Sister And My Mom
Image source: TheStrongestMangobro
Philosophers and thinkers have long studied why we laugh. Aristotle and Plato noted that humor often comes from feeling a little superior — watching someone else’s mistake can trigger amusement.
Sigmund Freud took it further, arguing that humor is a release of tension, a way to let off “psychic energy.” What he basically meant was that we all have thoughts or impulses we can’t say out loud. Like the awkward, embarrassing, or even slightly taboo stuff.
Jokes let us express some of that energy safely. And today, funny texts take that a step further.
“Laughing together at a screenshot can reinforce in-group norms about what counts as appropriate, cringe, or absurd. It’s like a small act of norm policing disguised as play,” Dr. Borgella says.
#13 My Brain Is Displayed Perfectly Here~
Image source: CGI42
#14 Just Me And My Friend
Image source: No-Measurement8091
#15 Why Can’t I Type Today
Image source: spicypotatogurl
Dr Borgella believes that content that evokes high-arousal emotions, whether positive or negative, is more likely to be shared.
“Awkward or absurd text exchanges often trigger surprise and amusement simultaneously, which is a potent combination.”
“Relatability is another key ingredient. Text messages capture everyday social friction. When people see a viral exchange, they often think, ‘That could be me.’ That universality lowers the barrier to sharing,” he says.
#16 A Wild Josh
Image source: TheDetroit_Gangsta
Sharing a viral text can communicate taste, social savvy, or moral positioning.
“If a screenshot shows someone violating a widely held norm, sharing it can subtly signal that the sharer recognizes and rejects that violation. Again, here humor becomes a social tool rather than mere entertainment,” says Dr. Borgella.
“Finally, the format definitely also matters. Screenshots feel authentic. That sense of ‘this really happened’ increases engagement, even if we rationally know some are staged.”
#17 There’s Always One
Image source: bluewhalrgotmail
#18 So Pretty Much A Random Number Texted Me So I Texted Them
Image source: scriptica
Humor isn’t just entertaining, it has various social and psychological perks also.
Studies show that most of us value a sense of humor in friendships and romantic relationships.
Laughter creates connection, releases tension, improves our mood and reduces stress levels.
It’s why a funny text can break the ice or even keep a conversation alive.
#19 Made Sure My Friend Got Home Safely After A Night Of Drinking And She Sent Me This. I Think She Meant To Say “Hi I Love You I’m So Sorry” LOL
Image source: CalaxyGat
#20 I Actually Didn’t Fake This
Image source: brendan4255
Just like every other language that humans have created, even the texting lingo keeps evolving.
I remember sending the same laughing emoji for years but now my Gen Z friends tell me it’s cringe. Even typing LOL can make some people roll their eyes these days.
A recent survey of 18- to 28-year-olds shows just how important texting habits can be.
Many Gen Zers say slow replies annoy them, and seeing a message with only “LOL” is a big turn-off. In fact, 58% have even thought about ending a relationship over bad texting etiquette.
The poll also found that 56% of Gen Zers have judged someone based on their emojis.
#21 Your A Mormon
Image source: reddit.com
#22 Ah, Yes, Friendship
Image source: reddit.com
Internet culture has accelerated (and democratized) humor production, Dr. Borgella notes.
“Historically, jokes flowed from designated comedians or media producers. Now humor is participatory. Anyone can remix, screenshot, caption, or meme.”
He says this participatory structure might amplify what psychologists call affiliative humor, which strengthens social ties.
“Memes and text screenshots circulate rapidly, kind of like a form of currency, forming micro-communities around inside jokes.”
#23 Calling My Wife Lord Vader When She Tells Me Things Day 1
Image source: jjs911015
#24 Dysleix
Image source: parksieoner
“In a sense, internet humor has made visible something psychologists have long argued: humor is not just about punchlines,” says Dr. Borgella.
“It is about norms, identity, emotion regulation, and group boundaries. The medium has changed, but the underlying psychological machinery remains beautifully, mischievously human.”
#25 Scammed
Image source: kuzcov
#26 I Was Fighting With My Sister
Image source: Noelosity
Of course, texting humor has its challenges. Trying too hard almost never works. Copying a joke from the internet or overthinking a line often ends in cringe.
What works best is being playful and spontaneous — leaning into your own sense of humor and not taking yourself too seriously.
Because who knows… maybe one day your texts will be the ones everyone’s screenshotting and laughing at online.
#27 Cursed Dog
Image source: MoltenLead215
#28 It’s In My Blood
Image source: pugs9999
#29 Bananas Hurt More Than Breakups
Image source: j32nifer
#30 This Is What Happens When Me And My BF Go To The Bathroom Simultaneously
Image source: spicypotatogurl
#31 I Hope Other People Think This Is Funny
Image source: Ilikedemtrains
#32 I Love My Grandfather
Image source: CiaraTheNerd
#33 Wrong Person 😂
Image source: xxchickenugget
#34 Was About To Turn My Phone Off When I Got This Message
Image source: OkayThenThisIsAThing
#35 I Like Texting In The Shower
Image source: oofbrother69
#36 My Text To My Friend
Image source: red69square
#37 Take Back The Falls In A Nutshell
Image source: Luigisastar
#38 I Was Going To Go Into A Pointless Rant, But No She Hits Back With This
Image source: RoboHitlerIsMyDaddy
#39 I Really Cannot Deal With This Bs Anymore
Image source: sam73648275
#40 Story Told In A Few Words
Image source: Pan-in-the-Pantry
#41 Who Said That
Image source: ryan500140
#42 Well… I Thought It Was Funny!
Image source: reddit.com
#43 E
Image source: Iceicebaby1027
#44 Ask Me If I’m Lying I Say, “Really Real!”
Image source: AminMellaLle123
#45 Hissa♡
Image source: findingjenica
#46 My Friends Have Their Sane Moments.. And Then Not
Image source: ABananaJenson
#47 Yeah
Image source: kuzcov
