40 “Invisible” Privileges That Most People Don’t Notice Because They Have Them

Odds are that if you’re reading these words, you’re very privileged. For one, you’ve had the ability to learn how to read. And secondly, you clearly have access to modern tech and the internet. It’s easy to forget just how lucky we are—we start taking things for granted.
Reddit users started sharing all the things that they believe most people don’t realize are actually privileges. From being able to keep your home warm whenever you want to having a body that functions well and having access to clean drinking water and more.
You’ll find the biggest privileges many of us are taking for granted below, dear Pandas. Upvote the ones you agree with and, if you think there’s something missing, be sure to share it in the comments. What do you think is the biggest privilege people tend to ignore? How do you think we can become more aware of the positives in our lives? Share your thoughts in the comments.
#1
Having a body where everything works properly.
Image source: edpmis02, Tyler Nix
#2
Having emotionally, financially stable parents that care about and support you.
Image source: SolarisIX, Feedyourvision
#3
Being vaccinated. People from underdeveloped countries like mines have people dying from preventable disease. My moms mother crossed a warzone after a devastating earthquake so my mom could get a smallpox vaccine.
Image source: NoAd3629, RF._.studio
#4
Buying groceries without having to carefully consider prices.
Getting as much sleep as you need.
Being able to quit a job without fear of losing financial stability.
To have people around who can and will help.
Criticizing your own government.
Privacy. Lots of people don’t have that.
Image source: Apxm, Tara Clark
#5
The ability to actually be a kid when young. It’s heartbreaking how many children have to grow up / are hardened before they even hit puberty.
Image source: fibagik, cottonbro
#6
Drinkable tap water
Image source: pitt20, Manki Kim
#7
Having a safe place to sleep. I’m very privileged to have a safe place to live, and I understood it more since the start of the pandemic. Not having a safe, stable, comfortable home has to be hell when you are on lockdown.
Image source: ClauMoir, Ivan Oboleninov
#8
Honestly living life without any form of mental illness. It’s becoming less and less common but a lot of the people that do don’t realize just how lucky they are
Image source: SmolAnxiousSprinkle, Fernando Brasil
#9
Being able to sit in a house that is kept at a comfortable temperature all year long.
Image source: DeathSpiral321, Outsite Co
#10
I’m from Venezuela and here’s the things American consider normal that is a privilege here:
Having a car: I’ve noticed that in the US even poor people have cars, here is pretty damn expensive to have and maintain a car and there’s no credit option.
Electricity every day: here power goes out a few times a week. In the US it only goes out when there’s a tornado or something like that.
Sanitation: here nothing has an actual valid health certificate, unless it’s imported we don’t know if what we’re eating or the water we’re drinking is apt for consumption. Food in America has official certificates.
Having a phone: there’s rarely an American without a phone but for someone who makes less than 100 bucks a month is pretty hard to get a phone so there’s many people who don’t have a phone here and I believe in many third world countries.
Living alone after 18: Here people can rarely afford it so they will live with their parents at older ages and it’s considered normal. Sometimes if the backyard is big enough they’ll just build a house themselves for when their children get married so they live there with their partner and children. Living alone at 18 or even at 20’s is rather uncommon and a super privilege here.
Making fun of the president with no consequences: in the US I remember the media made fun of Donald Trump and it was ok nobody got arrested, but here if you make fun of the president on public TV or a famous YouTube channel you’ll go to jail for sure, they call it “hate crimes”.
Having animal services: As an animal lover I really hate that if you see animal abuse there’s not a number you can call and police won’t come, you have to literally take evidence and take it to court or send to a contact that works in the government, and according to the law the animal abuser just gets 48 days in jail (you can push for more but you’ll probably have to bribe the judge or have a friend in the government).
Clean streets: People here are worst than animals, the streets are littered everywhere except for the rich areas. In the US the streets seem super clean in general.
Buying clothes and items often: Here we spend many years using the same clothes as it’s expensive to buy all the time, but Americans will throw away a shirt or a pair of shoes they’ve used for a few months and say something like “it was completely destroyed already”.
Having good looking houses: The houses of poor people here have black mold on the walls, the roof is asbestos or something similar, the draining system is almost rotten and the house structure is still standing by the sheer power of faith.
Eating expensive stuff: I’ve noticed Americans will complain a lot if they don’t have certain meals but here we just eat what we can afford, for example things like honey, syrup, cheddar cheese, diet toasts, yogurt, chocolate and that kind of stuff are luxuries here.
Having sex: This one is kinda funny but it’s true, since Americans have cars and often live alone it’s easier for them to have sex. I’ve been struggling with this for a while because at home there’s your mom, your grandma, your siblings, your little cousins, etc. There’s literally no privacy, so people with more money are the only ones who can have sex whenever they want.
Walking outside at night: If you do that here you’ll likely get robbed or even killed, after 7-8 pm the streets are deserted. In USA or any other first world country unless you’re in a specifically dangerous area it’ll be fine to take walks at night.
Water everyday: in certain areas here people haven’t had water for weeks or even months. In the US water is expensive but at least everyone has it.
Travel papers: if you’re American or European you can quite literally travel anywhere with very little effort, getting a passport and VISA here is a whole struggle you’ll have to dedicate time, money and effort to get.
I could go on and on but I wouldn’t finish today.
Image source: Agile_Objective_2252
#11
Medical treatment
Image source: ttbug15, JC Gellidon
#12
Being able to feel safe at home and know your parents or siblings won’t abuse you
Image source: holly10012
#13
Hot showers. The best thing ever, which everyone takes for granted
Image source: TheLegendofMikeHawk, Victoria Alexandrova
#14
Knowing when your next meal will be
Image source: beautyinsideout_, Luisa Brimble
#15
I feel like a lot of people who grew up with middle/upper middle class family who pays for everything don’t really realize how privileged they are. Especially people whose parents pay or help pay for college.
Image source: [deleted]
#16
Having caring parents who support you no matter what.
Image source: 227743, sofatutor
#17
Not being drafted into a high casualty war as soon as you are old enough to fight.
Image source: Robin_games, UX Gun
#18
Having healthy children.
Imagine having kids who’ll always need to be taken care of. Imagine having to worry about what will happen when you’re dead because you know that your child will never be independent or have a normal life.
This is one of my worst fears
Image source: edd6pi, Marisa Howenstine
#19
The sky not dropping bombs on you
Image source: Antagonist1k, wikipedia
#20
Easy ability to travel internationally. The right passport will take you places.
Image source: Xerxes2004, Alexandr Podvalny
#21
Choosing what you eat based on taste.
Image source: level 1 steeple_fun
#22
Guaranteed next meal. Food insecurity is terrifying. I have been fortunate that coming from a poor family, I always had food. Thinking of all the kids who were out of school due to COVID that were on free and reduced meals breaks my heart.
Image source: Danobing
#23
Toilets.
Image source: Elevenst
#24
Not having glass or barbwires over every wall, not having bars over every window, leaving the door unlocked at night and most likely being fine, etc
Here in Argentina we have our personal jails while the criminals roam the streets
Image source: sebastianlaguens, Robert Hickerson
#25
ability to read
Image source: fernbeetle
#26
A happy childhood
Image source: UniversitySouth2852, Robert Collins
#27
Being able to ask “what are we going to eat” and not “are we going to eat” I cannot express how greatful I am to have a fridge full of food everyday because I know that in other parts of the world some people go days without eating and sometimes have to resort to eating rotten food. It’s awful to think that such terrible conditions exist. I’m just so happy to be privileged enough to have better living arrangements. I just wish other Americans could see how lucky and privileged we actually are.
Image source: 8PoliteChicken8, Chad Montano
#28
Sleeping until you are ready to wake up.
Some of us feel its a privilege (a desire to ‘sleep in’), but when you work with or know someone who is trying to survive on 3-4 hours a day due to multiple jobs, medical reasons, or lack of shelter, it becomes much clearer.
Image source: S*itty_Life_Coach
#29
Breathing without effort.
Image source: frevensakes
#30
If your life is so good that your biggest problems are minor inconveniences, you don’t appreciate just how easy you’ve got it.
Image source: EatingTurkey
#31
Having generational wealth.
Image source: Burrito_Loyalist
#32
Being conventionally attractive.
Image source: Portabellamush, Brian Lawson
#33
20/20 vision
Image source: Notthesharkfromjaws
#34
Free K-12 education and literacy in general.
K-12 meaning primary/elementary and secondary school, wherever you are from. From 5 years old to 17 or 18 years old. We call it K-12 in the Us (K meaning Kindergarten, through grade 12).
Image source: Greentea503, Pixabay
#35
Having a healthy body. Existing without constant reminders that you’re inside of a dying animal. Doesn’t last forever, especially if you don’t take care of yourself (I didn’t).
Image source: _somewhere_far_away_
#36
Being able to walk safely alone at night.
Image source: [deleted]
#37
Ignorance – being blissfully unaware of the struggles of others because those struggles aren’t something you’ve ever even had to consider.
Image source: HappyCrowBrain
#38
Having extra money to spend.
Image source: Allustar1
#39
Basically everything. A lot of people worldwide are born homeless.
Image source: Stumblingwanderer
#40
Having your parents pay and provide you with education throughout your school years
Image source: rainbow_bangles_247
