Jimmi Simpson: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Jimmi Simpson: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Jimmi Simpson

November 21, 1975

Hackettstown, New Jersey, US

50 Years Old

Scorpio

Who Is Jimmi Simpson?

James Raymond Simpson is an American actor known for his versatile performances in both comedic and dramatic roles, often portraying off-center or hyperintelligent characters. He has carved a distinctive niche in Hollywood with his intense gaze and nuanced delivery across various projects.

Simpson’s breakout moment arrived with his role as William in the HBO series Westworld, which earned him a Primetime Emmy Award nomination. This complex character resonated with audiences, solidifying his reputation as a formidable talent on screen.

Early Life and Education

Born and raised in Hackettstown, New Jersey, James Simpson was the youngest of three brothers; his father worked as a businessman while his mother was a homemaker. He discovered an early passion for acting during his time at Hackettstown High School.

He further pursued his theatrical aspirations by graduating from Bloomsburg University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in theater, and subsequently honed his craft for four seasons at the esteemed Williamstown Theatre Festival in Massachusetts.

Notable Relationships

Jimmi Simpson was married to New Zealand actress Melanie Lynskey from 2007 until their divorce in 2014. He later married English actress Sophia Del Pizzo in 2019, a union that ended with their separation in 2021.

More recently, Simpson began dating social media influencer Kyra Gardner in October 2023. He has no publicly known children.

Career Highlights

Jimmi Simpson has made a significant impact across television and film, notably with his role as William in the HBO science fiction series Westworld, for which he received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination. He also gained recognition for his recurring role as Gavin Orsay in the Netflix political thriller House of Cards.

His impressive career also includes his Broadway debut in Aaron Sorkin’s The Farnsworth Invention, earning him a Theatre World Award for his performance. Simpson is also widely recognized for his memorable recurring character Liam McPoyle in the long-running FX comedy It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Signature Quote

“As an actor, most of my work comes though empathy as opposed to any kind of method of my own experience.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Personalize, Re-Sculpt And Recycle Pre-Loved Dolls Into Famous People
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Top 20 Big Fluffy Dog Breeds for Snuggling and Cuddling
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Artist Transforms Generic Anime Figurines And They Look Like They Escaped A Manga (43 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Director Alex Proyas Reveals That a A Dark City Series is in the Works
3 min read
Aug, 17, 2021
Pennsylvania AG’s Son Walking In On Live Interview Was The Laugh The Internet Needed
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Attorneys At LOL: 30 Times Lawyers Had A Good Laugh About Their Profession From This IG Page
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025