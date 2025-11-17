Taylor Swift Attends Chiefs Game With Travis Kelce’s Mom Amid Dating Rumors

Following weeks of speculation about a possible romantic link, Taylor Swift was seen supporting football star Travis Kelce from his family’s suite at Sunday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Chicago Bears.
The “Anti-hero” singer was captured cheering on the tight end at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, dressed in the team’s characteristic red and white colors. Her private box companion was none other than Kelce’s mother, Donna.
Taylor supported Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce during Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears, celebrating his touchdown next to his mother
Image credits: gettyimages
One of the most memorable moments occurred when the two-time Superbowl champion scored a touchdown, putting the Chiefs up 41-0 over the Bears, and Swift began enthusiastically jumping up and down next to the player’s mother.
Of course, the NFL didn’t take long to capitalize on Swift’s presence at the stadium. The league’s TikTok bio now reads “9/24/2023. Taylor was here.”
Dressed in the team’s colors, the “Karma” singer was captured screaming and jumping up and down to celebrate Kelce’s achievement
Image credits: NFL / FOX
The football star, 33, had shared his intentions of inviting Swift to the game last Thursday on the Pat McAfee Show.
“I threw the ball in her court. I told her, ‘I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead. You might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit,’ so we’ll see,” he said. “We’ll see what happens in the near future.”
Last Thursday, the NFL star revealed his intention to invite the singer to his game. “I threw the ball in her court,” he said
Image credits: taylorswift
He also called out his brother for giving interviews in which he spoke about his love life. “I think it’s, right now, it’s like an old game in school called telephone, where everyone’s just whispering in each other’s ear, just hearing some random stuff, and then, no one actually knows what’s going on, especially when you’ve got Jason Kelce on live television telling people just both sides—he doesn’t know, it’s true, it’s this and that.”
Kelce first admitted to having a crush on the twelve-time Grammy winner in July. On the podcast he co-hosts with his brother, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, he expressed his wish to meet the singer the night of her Eras Tour concert in Kansas City, Missouri.
In July, Kelce had attempted to hand Swift a bracelet with his number on it after her Kansas City concert but couldn’t reach her
Image credits: killatrav
Image credits: NFL / Chiefs
His plan? Hand her a friendship bracelet—a fan code and nod to one of Swift’s songs—with his number on it.
Sadly, he didn’t get the results he was hoping for at the time. “I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” he explained, adding that he was “a little bit butt-hurt” about not meeting the singer.
Little did he know that two months after his failed courting attempt, he would not only meet Swift but have her stand in the crowd as her #1 supporter, celebrating his touchdown like a longtime fan.
The pair was spotted leaving the stadium together, walking side by side, and getting into Kelce’s car.
They two were spotted leaving together after the game
Image credits: paytonsun
Image credits: NFL
Last April, it was reported that Swift’s six-year relationship with former boyfriend Joe Alwyn had come to an end. Though the revelation left fans feeling puzzled, they’re now eager to discover all about her promising love story.
As for Kelce, he recently shared what he’s looking for in a partner during an episode of the Let’s Be Honest With Kristin Cavallari podcast.
“My mother is an absolute angel, so I kind of base what I look at in a significant other based off of how kind-hearted and sweet my mother is,” he revealed.
He also described his ideal partner as “grounded”. His biggest red flag is someone who’s high-maintenance and thinks they’re above the rest.
Taylor was celebrating the NFL player along with his mom – and it was pretty adorable
Image credits: NFL
Soon after the clips of Swift supporting Kelce at the stadium went viral, her Swiftie fan base began connecting the dots—or the invisible string—that tied the two together.
The biggest coincidence is perhaps the mention of Kelce’s jersey number, 87, on one of Swift’s 2006 songs, along with the number of her next re-recorded album, 1989.
“I’ll be 87, you’ll be 89, I’ll still look at you like the stars that shine,” she sings in “Mary’s Song (Oh My My My)”.
Another coincidence was taken from Swift’s music video for her 2009 single, “You Belong With Me”, in which she plays a high school nerd who cheers on her crush, a football player, from the bleachers.
Meanwhile, fans expressed their support for the relationship
Follow Us