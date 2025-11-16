15 Silly Food And Drink Puns That I Turned Into Comics

No words can espresso how much I loaf making comics with puns. My readers think they’re berry good too. That’s why in May 2018, I decided to try out a fun activity to engage my readers on Instagram — by asking them to submit a food pun — where I will pick one to feature in my next comic.

This activity quickly picked up among my readers and more and more submissions flowed in with each comic I made.

My comics feature my original character, Corgiyolk whose main aim is to spread pawsitivity. As a good boy, he goes on adventures with his friends – Shiba Inu or Shibe and Otter eggo.

I’m happy that my comics are able to reach out to people who may find it inspirational, helpful and hope it brings a smile to your face. Enjoy!

#1 Udon Know How Much You Mean To Me

#2 I Love You A Latte

#3 You’ve Got A Pizza My Heart

#4 Everything Is Butter With You

#5 Keep Calm And Curry On

#6 There’s So Mushroom In My Heart For You

#7 We Make A Great Pear

#8 Where Have You Bean All My Life

#9 I Will Always Soupport You

#10 You’re A-Maize-Ing

#11 Thanks For Pudding Up With Me

#12 Don’t Worry Pea Happy

#13 You’re The Zest

#14 You Make My Heart Go Boba Boba

#15 I Can’t Do Muffin Without You

