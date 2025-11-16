15 Silly Food And Drink Puns That I Turned Into Comics

No words can espresso how much I loaf making comics with puns. My readers think they’re berry good too. That’s why in May 2018, I decided to try out a fun activity to engage my readers on Instagram — by asking them to submit a food pun — where I will pick one to feature in my next comic.
This activity quickly picked up among my readers and more and more submissions flowed in with each comic I made.
My comics feature my original character, Corgiyolk whose main aim is to spread pawsitivity. As a good boy, he goes on adventures with his friends – Shiba Inu or Shibe and Otter eggo.
I’m happy that my comics are able to reach out to people who may find it inspirational, helpful and hope it brings a smile to your face. Enjoy!
#1 Udon Know How Much You Mean To Me
#2 I Love You A Latte
#3 You’ve Got A Pizza My Heart
#4 Everything Is Butter With You
#5 Keep Calm And Curry On
#6 There’s So Mushroom In My Heart For You
#7 We Make A Great Pear
#8 Where Have You Bean All My Life
#9 I Will Always Soupport You
#10 You’re A-Maize-Ing
#11 Thanks For Pudding Up With Me
#12 Don’t Worry Pea Happy
#13 You’re The Zest
#14 You Make My Heart Go Boba Boba
#15 I Can’t Do Muffin Without You
