Hey Pandas, What Is Your Biggest Sin? (Closed)

Name kinda says it all.
#1
I got in a fight with my step dad so I poured baby oil on his iPhone 12.
#2
I used to dip tortilla chips in cold water
#3
i stole a hat when i was really little. I didn’t know okay!! i was wearing it to be easier and i forgot to take it off
#4
Stealing some Pringles from my aunt’s house >:)
#5
so apparently being bi is a major sin to my parents and im going to hell! awesome right?!
#6
This sounds so bad compared to everyone, but I’ve sent naughty pictures to people before……… IK it’s so bad!!!!
#7
lust, wrath, and sloth
#8
I have to many but whatever. Once I got mad at my mom when she grounded me for no apparent reason so I went outside and got the lawnmower and poured out the gasoline and put in diesel.
#9
iM GaE
#10
I hurt my brother ;—;
#11
so… i was waiting to see if it would get bad for this one and it has… dipping tortilla chips in water? throwing a cookie? so i will tell you the most horrible thing anyone could ever do: ive walked by my doggos WITHOUT PETTING THEM MWA HA HA HA!!!!!
#12
I hate myself for this, but I used to send nude pics. It is so shameful.
#13
i threw a cookie across a room, and then i made my family mad.
#14
also, i shop lifted
#15
I kicked my brother in the head really hard because he called me a f*** head
