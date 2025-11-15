Hey Pandas, What Is Your Biggest Sin? (Closed)

by

Name kinda says it all.

#1

I got in a fight with my step dad so I poured baby oil on his iPhone 12.

#2

I used to dip tortilla chips in cold water

#3

i stole a hat when i was really little. I didn’t know okay!! i was wearing it to be easier and i forgot to take it off

#4

Stealing some Pringles from my aunt’s house >:)

#5

so apparently being bi is a major sin to my parents and im going to hell! awesome right?!

#6

This sounds so bad compared to everyone, but I’ve sent naughty pictures to people before……… IK it’s so bad!!!!

#7

lust, wrath, and sloth

#8

I have to many but whatever. Once I got mad at my mom when she grounded me for no apparent reason so I went outside and got the lawnmower and poured out the gasoline and put in diesel.

#9

iM GaE

#10

I hurt my brother ;—;

#11

so… i was waiting to see if it would get bad for this one and it has… dipping tortilla chips in water? throwing a cookie? so i will tell you the most horrible thing anyone could ever do: ive walked by my doggos WITHOUT PETTING THEM MWA HA HA HA!!!!!

#12

I hate myself for this, but I used to send nude pics. It is so shameful.

#13

i threw a cookie across a room, and then i made my family mad.

#14

also, i shop lifted

#15

I kicked my brother in the head really hard because he called me a f*** head

