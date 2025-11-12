Attic Beauty: Textile Dolls By Alyona Razdorova

by

Alyona Razdorova is a young woman from the Russian city of Simferopol who has been creating these lovely attic dolls for five years meanwhile seeking a personal distinguishing style, improving it. There is something deep, ancient and pristine in their primitive features. The works of Alyona are bright, unique, each with its own character. Inkish, sloppy and terribly cute — these are the toys you’ll remember for all your life, they become the most loyal friends and companions for kids’ games. All dolls are made entirely of natural materials, are eco-friendly, flavoured and coloured, some are properly baked in the oven. Rich textures and peculiar details — these toys draw attention, tempt to be looked at, held in hands, taken for a walk, put in bed — the coziest creations all your family will fall in love with. Little shamans, witches, nymphs and ladies — there is an image to touch your heart!

More info: livemaster.ru

Attic Beauty: Textile Dolls By Alyona Razdorova
Patrick Penrose
