“This Is Why Everyone Looks The Same”: People Slam This Nurse Injector For Giving Natalia Dyer A Face Transformation

Fans of Natalia Dyer, who plays Nancy Wheeler in the Netflix series Stranger Things, were “disgusted” after TikTok user Miranda Wilson posted a video pointing out what she perceived as flaws in Natalia’s face.
Miranda, who works as an aesthetic nurse practitioner, used a photo of the 27-year-old actress with arrows pointing to areas where she could get lip filler, botox, and a brow lift.
The nurse said she would have worked on Natalia’s masseter muscles to slim the face and even her chin to make her face more of a heart shape.
At the end of the clip, Miranda also included an edited photo of what Natalia would look like after the procedures.
A nurse practitioner made a TikTok video explaining how she would alter Stranger Things star Natalia Dyer’s face
As a board-certified facial plastic surgeon, Dr. Steven Pearlman was one of the people who questioned the intent of this viral video.
“If someone wants to alter their looks, their face or their image, then as a facial plastic surgeon, I’m all for it. But it is not up to us to determine and promote our skills by demeaning the looks of anyone— celebrity or not,” he told USA Today.
Nowadays, there seems to be a popular blueprint for beauty: in order to be considered attractive, you need plump lips, a slim jawline, and a button nose. It’s a look that not many naturally possess, and one that encourages young girls and women to seek out cosmetic procedures.
However, Pearlman highlighted that the goal of cosmetic surgery should not be to make everyone look the same. Rather, it should be about embracing and enhancing the features that make us unique and beautiful.
Speaking to the same publisher about the impossible beauty standard, Elizabeth Daniels, who is an associate professor of Developmental Psychology at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs, explained that, “there’s this narrow ideal that gets rid of individuality. But beauty is individuality, and this [TikTok] video is almost trying to make [Dyer] homogenous with this idea of perfection.”
“Our features are individual. They’re unique. And that is beautiful. Why are we trying to wipe that away and create this standard to measure everybody against it?”
Despite the video being taken down, it can still be found on Twitter
And people aren’t taking it lightly
Research has shown that an emphasis on youth and slimness can contribute to disordered eating, depression, low self-esteem, suicidal thoughts, and self-hatred.
Experts fear that platforms like TikTok are amplifying this risk for young, impressionable girls. Aside from Wilson, numerous plastic surgeons, nurse practitioners, and injectors have gone viral for sensationalizing botox and fillers by making unnecessary comments about celebrities’ appearances— which Pearlman describes as a form of “entertainment, not education.”
“Tagging and denigrating someone just because they are a celebrity is an easy way to get visibility. Unfortunately, the way physicians and nurse injectors get visibility these days is too often from sensationalism on social media,” Pearlman said.
After facing major backlash, the beautician took it to TikTok to “clear the air” and apologize
She also showed how she has altered her own face
