10 Things You Didn’t Know about A&E’s “First Blood”

Over the last decade or so, the true crime genre has become more popular than ever. There’s just something about exploring crime that some people can’t get enough of. Whether they’re armchair detectives or just people who enjoy learning about different things, true crime has something to offer a wide range of people. If you’re a true crime fan then you’ll be happy to know that A&E has just introduced a new show into the mix. The series, First Blood, tells the stories of some of the country’s most infamous serial killers. Most people will recognize some of the names featured on the show such as Aileen Wuornos and Ed Kemper. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about First Blood on A&E.
1. The Show Covers Some Familiar Cases
Even if you’re not a true crime enthusiast, there’s a good chance you’ll be familiar with some of the cases featured on the show. However, even though these criminals and their crimes are already pretty well-known, the series will be exploring them from new angles.
2. Season One Has 10 Episodes
These days, it’s always nice to know how many episodes you can expect from a show before you start watching. For those who wanted to know, the first season of First Blood has 10 episodes. Although most people wouldn’t consider this a long season, 10 episodes is fairly common these days.
3. Viewers Will Learn New Things
Some people who are really into true crime may not want to watch a show like First Blood because the crimes featured on the show are pretty well known. However, even the most seasoned true crime fans will probably walk away from each episode with new information.
4. The Show’s Future Is Uncertain
As of now, First Blood hasn’t been renewed for a second season. However, since the show is still very early on in its first season, it’s not that alarming that plans for the future haven’t been set in stone. The reality is that the network will want to check the ratings after a few episodes to see if the series is resonating with viewers.
5. The Show Features Never Before Scene Footage
One of the things that people will really enjoy about First Blood is the fact that the show includes real footage that pertains to each case. Some of this footage has never been featured in any other program relating to these cases. The inclusion of this footage adds an even more haunting aspect to the show.
6. The Show Doesn’t Have Any Social Media Profiles
Following a show on social media is a great way to stay in the loop with updates and get access to content related to the show. Unfortunately, though, First Blood fans don’t have that opportunity. At the moment, First Blood doesn’t have official social media accounts on any platform. If the show ends up becoming a huge success, there’s always a chance that these profiles can come later.
7. The Show Features Interviews From People Involved with the Cases
In addition to footage from the cases, First Blood also includes interviews with people who have close ties to the case. This includes law enforcement professionals who were part of the original investigations. These people are able to provide insight into some of the intricate details of each case.
8. It’s Unclear How Viewers Feel About the Show
We weren’t able to find any specific details on how many people have been tuning into the show, but it doesn’t appear that First Blood is all that popular at the moment. There aren’t really any reviews on the series and no one seems to be talking about it on social media.
9. Show Extras Are Available on the A&E Website
Even though the show doesn’t have any social media profiles, it still has an online presence. People who are interested in additional content related to the show can visit the series page on the A&E website to get more information on some of the serial killers who are featured in the show.
10. Viewers Will Get Insight into What Motivated These Killers
When people hear about serial killers, ‘why?’ is one of the first things they want to know. The reality is that it’s hard to fathom how people could be so evil. While it’s true that there isn’t always a real reason behind serial killers’ actions, First Blood does its best to explore the reason behind the crimes these people have committed. Some viewers will be shocked by the things that motivated some of these killers.