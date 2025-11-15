Sweet Photographs Of Kids With Animals That Might Make Your Heart Melt A Bit (28 New Pics)

We believe that there are a lot of animal lovers out there. Cute kittens with their fluffy paws and adorable dogs wagging their tails are impossible not to love. Be ready for a double dose of cuteness, because Bored Panda has prepared something special for you!
Photographer Sujata Setia takes pictures of adorable moments that kids share with their furry friends. Her pictures perfectly illustrate the innocence and pure feeling of affection between the little beings. Sujata has shared some of her lovely photographs with us pandas before (you can check them out here), but here are her most recent works! We hope that this is just what you needed right now. Which picture made your heart melt?
More info: Instagram | butnaturalphotography.com | saatchiart.com | Facebook
#1
Image source: butnaturalphotography
#2
Image source: butnaturalphotography
#3
Image source: butnaturalphotography
#4
Image source: butnaturalphotography
#5
Image source: butnaturalphotography
#6
Image source: butnaturalphotography
#7
Image source: butnaturalphotography
#8
Image source: butnaturalphotography
#9
Image source: butnaturalphotography
#10
Image source: butnaturalphotography
#11
Image source: butnaturalphotography
#12
Image source: butnaturalphotography
#13
Image source: butnaturalphotography
#14
Image source: butnaturalphotography
#15
Image source: butnaturalphotography
#16
Image source: butnaturalphotography
#17
Image source: butnaturalphotography
#18
Image source: butnaturalphotography
#19
Image source: butnaturalphotography
#20
Image source: butnaturalphotography
#21
Image source: butnaturalphotography
#22
Image source: butnaturalphotography
#23
Image source: butnaturalphotography
#24
Image source: butnaturalphotography
#25
Image source: butnaturalphotography
#26
Image source: butnaturalphotography
#27
Image source: butnaturalphotography
#28
Image source: butnaturalphotography
Follow Us