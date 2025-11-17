Hey Pandas, What’s A Cool Random Thing You Own That You Want To Share? (Closed)

by

As a collector of random (usually useless) things, I often find myself in a position where I have something cool and want to show it to someone but have no one to show it to. Either people are tired of me sticking the randomest of things in their faces and saying “Look at this random thing! Isn’t it so cool?” or I can tell they wouldn’t appreciate it. So, I came up with a solution! The internet! Here I can share as many random stupid things as I want, and maybe someone will find them somewhat interesting. Please feel free to add as many pictures as you want, I want to see cool stuff!

Also, if you actually read this, you’re a very cool person :)

#1 These Miniature Topo Chico Six Pack My Grandmother From Mexico Gave Me Decades Ago

#2 This Old Motorcycle Helmet

#3

#4 My Mice 🐭

#5 Mannequeen ! Found Her At A Garage Sale And Couldn’t Leave Her Behind $20.00 Later She Was Standing Proud In Her New Home With New Attire !

#6 Found At A Flea Market

#7 Dragon Puppet! I Asked My Dad To Help Make One And I Showed Him A Pic Of One Of Those Paper Ones, And He Said: “We Can Do Better Than That.” (He Is A Performer And Makes His Own Costumes) And So Here I Introduce To You: Marigold, The Flower Dragon! Not Painted, But I Will Soon ^^

#8 This Random Dustpan That Certainly Hasn’t Got Audi In It

#9 This Framed Suspiria Poster. I Love It

#10 The Last Mix Tape I Ever Made

#11 Solomon Islands Tiki – Nguzunguzu. Bought This From An Antique/Junk Shop In Hervey Bay Australia For $15. Nguzunguzu Is A Traditional Solomon Islands Carving Lashed To The Prow Of A Outrigger Canoe To Protect The Crew From The Water Spirit. Also Thought To Be Holding What The Crew Were On A Quest For, Sometimes Fish, This Example Holding A Head. Solomon Islanders Were Headhunters

#12 Curtis Jere’s “Sunburst Birds In Flight”

#13 Trash Boots!! I Decided They Still Had Some Good Use, So I Had Some Fun

#14 A Safing Pin From A Lgm-30f Minuteman II Intercontinental Ballistic Missile For Mirv. (Nuclear Warheads). Could Not Leave Launch Pad If This Was Installed

#15 My Tortoise Cookie Jar

#16 Caricarue Of Me By A Disney Artist At Disney World Some 20 Yrs Ago

#17 This Squirell That Shoots Out A Nut From Its Mouth. Played It Since I Was Three

#18 Woodstock Typewriter – 1930s – Belonged To My Grandmother. I Used To Play With It In The 60s. Antique Sewing Thread Display Case From A Department Store. Late 1800s. Bonus – Whatever You Can See In The Drawers (Lol). Dinky Toys Cars, Antique Marbles, Bones, Seashells, Foreign Coins, Misc

#19 A Joke Between Friends

Image source: source

#20 Smile For The Camera, Frenchie!

#21 I Own Lots Of Odd Stuff But I’ll Just Post A Couple Of Photos. Clockwise (More Or Less) – Small Round – Quaker Horse Sleigh Bell – Salem County, Late 1800s – Bronze. Large Rounds – Wooden Korean Moktaks (Woodend Handbell Used By Buddhists). Wooden Carving – Hunter Scene. Unsure Of Country. Depicts What Would Perhaps Be A Traditional English Hunter But The Man Looks Asian. Asian Signature On Bottom But I Don’t Know Which Language. Wooden Fertility Statue. Africa (Continent) But Unsure Which Country. Possibly Kenya. Wooden Medicine Man Carving. Same Source As The Fertility Statue. Hippo Teeth – Engraved And Raw. From A Sustainable / Legal Source Many Years Ago

#22 Oh And A Pokemon Collection

