This Girl Gained A Best Friend From The Very Beginning Of Her Life

It is no surprise that kids love pets! We believe that Santa gets a lot of letters from children asking for a dog or a cat every year. It can be a real headache for their parents who are sure that they will be the ones taking care of the pet. However, the long-lasting bond between children and animals is truly special. Looking at their friendship, one can easily forget all the hassle it took before getting a pet. Some kids and their pets have even stronger connections than the average companions and we have prepared an example of that!
Today we want to share a sweet story about a girl named Willow and her best friend—a bulldog named Peaches. Willow has been attached to the dog ever since she was brought home from the hospital. Peaches is the family bulldog, but she immediately became Willow’s bulldog. The girl grew up with the dog being beside her side every single day. She is five years old now and the two are still best friends.
Meet Willow and Peaches—two inseparable friends
Willow met Peaches right after she was brought back home from the hospital. Peaches was about two years old at that time
The two immediately bonded
As Willow grew older, Peaches was always near the girl
In one interview, Willow’s mom revealed that Peaches has a natural instinct to take care of kids. The dog didn’t mind being snuggled and pulled all the time
Peaches has remained loving toward Willow through every stage in her life
When Willow was old enough, she began to take Peaches on walks
They did almost everything together
One day, Willow and Peaches got surprised with a new family member—Willow’s little brother Banksy
Neither Willow nor Peaches seemed to have a problem with that
The three of them are having so much fun together
It seems that they will always support each other no matter what
