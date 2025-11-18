30 People Who Know A Lottery Winner Share What Actually Happened To Them

Many people probably fantasize about winning the lottery. In reality, the odds of winning any lottery are 1 in 300 million. We actually have a better chance of getting hit by lightning than we do winning the big lottery prize. Nevertheless, about 50% of Americans still buy at least one lottery ticket a year, hoping they will be that one lucky person among the 300 million.
I personally have won only a few bucks. But what’s it like to know a winner of a real lottery prize? One netizen was curious to know, so they asked: “Have you ever actually met/know someone who has won the lottery? What happened to them?” Surprisingly, there are a lot of folks who know lottery winners! And each story differs from the rest.
My friends mom won like $100k or so when we were in grade 6. She was a single mom of 2 and they we’re pretty poor. She used it to give her kids a better, more comfortable life. It was little changes like the next winter they had new winter jackets and boots and stuff, not the worn old hand me downs they always had. My friends next birthday she got to have a big party for the whole class, nothing crazy just pizzas and stuff, but she’s never gotten to have that before and she was so happy.
I had a patient, a hairdresser who owned her own shop, who won about 6 million. Her winnings were announced in the local newspaper.
She consulted the right professionals, worked a plan to sell her salon, and mapped a way to retire on her winnings without a change in her lifestyle.
But she told me that she had old boyfriends, and even guys that barely knew her in high school, who called her with some variation of, “you know I always loved you…”
She just laughed and blew them off.
I won $250k on a $5 scratch off 8 years ago.it was right before Christmas and i had been fired 2 weeks befor. After taxes we got a check for $167k and some change. Paid off all credit cards, bought the wife a brand new honda accord, bought a small business. Lived off it for the next several years while I grew my business and my wife got her masters. It was life changing!
Mom won a bit and was able to get my siblings and I new clothes and move out so she didn’t have to stay in an abusive relationship.
Friend won 1 million. They paid off their house. Saved for their kids education and basically don’t live paycheque to paycheque anymore. Both of them still work full time.
I won 1500 US dollars. Received like 950 because taxes. Donated it all to an orphanage in my home country because I was doing ok with money. Since then there have been times I needed the money but I don’t regret it.
My sister’s ex won around $150 million. Nicest guy, his brother manages the money so he doesn’t blow it. Living his best life, money never changed him, because he was already so chill. Dude deserves it after putting up with my sister. Helped out my niece (not his daughter) with college.
My dad
He hit 5 outta 6 numbers in 1989 won like 16 grand. Payed off the family debts spent the rest on a computer and started his own business out of our dining room. Bout to sell it for a couple million this year. One ticket literally changed our lives.
I won 2000 on a scratch off once! Fixed my missing tooth lol.
My MIL won 33k on a scratch-off, she paid off some debt and got new windows installed on her house. The new windows in an 1890s farmhouse are amazing, don’t think I’ve seen a happier woman!
My neighbor won the lottery in his sixties, it was something like 1.2 million in the late 90s. We lived in a trailer park in a rural part of the US, a pretty low cost of living area so the money stretched pretty far.He bought his trailer and land outright with the money and pretty much just spent everyday drinking on his porch and yelling at his goats. IIRC he used a good chunk of what he won to put his son and grandkids through college. Died of liver failure at like 85 or something. Not a terrible way to do it, all said and done.
Friends of ours won 30 mill. They took a group of us on vacation. Bought a cottage and built a house not much really changed. They are doing great.
Neighbor won a few millions, built an old folks home, named it after his mother and she refused to live there.
I knew a welder who won a 30 million jackpot.
He retired, bought two Ford GTs and spends his time doing yardwork, playing low stakes poker tournaments, and raising his two young kids.
His wife bought a crib from me used for their second child.
I know someone who won $100,000 (after taxes) in his 20s. He bought his dream vehicle, a $20k motorcycle. The rest he used as a down payment on a house. It wasn’t life-changing money, but enough to give him a jump start on adult life. Kept his day job.
My aunts husband won $36 million. They bought property and travelled. He liked to fish and drink and build stuff. He passed away 3 years ago, but he was an awesome dude.
I know 2 people who have won significant sums (well, significant for me).
First guy won $100k back in the early 2000’s. Him and his wife agreed to split it between them. She bought a car. He slowly lost most of his half over the course of a couple of years playing in poker tournaments.
Other people aren’t friends, but I see them a few times a year. They won $61 million in 2013. They bought a home in my mom’s neighborhood (lakeside property, but priced in the $200k – $500k range back in 2013, depending on which lot). I’d met them several times before finding out that they were “screw you” rich. You’d never know they were more than a regular retired couple who had enough money in the bank to take cruises and such. They are some of the most down-to-earth people I know; nice cars, but nothing fancy, etc.
Two people, actually. One was a friend of mine in high school who won $15k on a scratch and win. She rented a house downtown and threw a party. Somebody said I should stop by and check in on her, because they’d been down to the party and hardly recognized anybody. Sure enough, I got there, my friend met me on the door, put waaay too much money in my hands and told me to go get a bottle of wine. She just partied with whoever was around until it was gone, took about three weeks.
Next was a friend of mine from Toronto who is mostly known for doing zombie walks. She won a ‘cash for life’ dealio and I think it’s around ten thousand a month. She bought a theramin and started making 50s-style monster movies and is generally living a high-rolling rockabilly lifestyle.
My wife, she got me. That’s basically the lottery. She feels differently.
My uncle won $85k take home in the fantasy 5.
He spent the next month changing it into small bills and keeping it his in his garage.
My aunt never found out.
Anytime he wanted to make a purchase that was a little more than she would approve, he would act like the worlds best saver and break out all these smaller bills and pretend he saved it all.
He bought a newer bass boat and motorcycle among other things.
He’s my hero.
A family friend won $200k. Payed off his student loans, put a down payment on a house and saved/invested the rest. He is an accountant. So not life altering but definitely set himself up good for his life.
Yep. A friend won the big Canadian lotto. Won 7 figures. Bought a beautiful home on Vancouver Island and kept his job with the BC government.
My stepdad’s brother won 4.3m 20 years ago. Still chillin. Invested in real estate and kept rolling them over for profit.
Worked with a guy who won like $3k/week for life on a scratch off. He continued working for like 6 months before he bought a truck and went and lived the O/O life in the oil fields of North Dakota. Bought everyone pizza on his last day.
When I was 10 in late 70’s my friends family won 3 million. I went to his house to see if he was coming out. The house was empty and they were gone and I never saw him again.
When I worked at a bank I helped a guy deposit a $300K+ check. The man looked like a regular guy, dressed in dockers and a polo, drove a 90s or 00s Camry type car, at first I was wary of the amount of the check but we got to talking (and I called to verify the check) and he said that he won something like $15million and this was his yearly check.
I always thought that was really smart of him to not draw attention to himself by dressing casual and driving a “beater”. At the time I looked up his address and he did have a nice house on the water, I’m sure he has other fancier cars but you wouldn’t know.
A woodwork teacher from high school won the lottery twice, I think it was [only] around 250k each time, so he didn’t quit his job – but he completely gave up on trying to keep the class under control, he’d usually just show us YouTube videos of him racing superbikes in the countryside
He gave me a decent grade for a clock I made at least.
I sold mortgages for a bit and talked to a lady who was dead broke, in mountains of debt and was trying to consolidate debt and refinance her house.
Through the course of conversation, it came to light that she won almost $4 million playing the lottery (and took home ~$2 mil after taxes) about 3 years earlier.
She was in bad financial shape, so I asked what she did with all the money and how she got into the situation she was in, and she honestly had no idea.
Her words were essentially “We took a few trips, bought 2 new cars, paid off the house and stuff, but I have no clue how I spent $2 million and racked up over $100k in credit card debt in 3 years.”.
Coworkers sister won 2mil. 6 months later asking him, and me, at our job, for help to feed her children.
Worked with a guy in the 90’s that won 28 million. Never saw him again.
