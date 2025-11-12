Colourful Art Explores Racism And Celebrates Africa

Judah Jibrin is an illustrator, an art director and an artist, whose gorgeous mosaic pieces celebrate the beauty of the people and the places around Nigeria – and offers up subtle commentary on race relations in the rest of the world.
Jibrin’s style involves him bringing multiple colour bubbles together to create visually stunning pieces – from a busy market road to the annual Durbar festival in Northern Nigeria.
More info: mybeyondart.com
Woman ART
Darbur
Jazz Rhythm
The Potter
African Woman Hustle
Couple Wall Art
The Queen
Philosophers
Framed Wall Art Collection
