40 Times Actors Auditioned For A Different Role In Their Movie But Made The One They Got Iconic

by

With all of the glitz and glamor, movies hold a lot of mysteries that are just begging to be solved. And catching even a glimpse behind the scenes at how casting choices are made is enough to whet your tongue and make you beg for more. In reality, the landscape of our favorite films could have been radically different if things were just a tiny bit different. Imagine, if you will, a parallel universe where the iconic role of Harry Potter was played by none other than Tom Felton, aka Draco Malfoy.

Bored Panda has collected this list of examples that show what roles well-known actors auditioned for and which ones they ended up getting, as well as which ones they were offered and refused. As you’re scrolling down, upvote your fave pics, and take a couple of minutes to daydream about whether these actors would have done better in the roles that they originally wanted or were offered.

Hollywood’s Ultimate Insider and celebrity expert Mike Sington told Bored Panda that casting directors are looking for a “multitude of qualities” during a casting session. “Raw acting talent is of course important, but also the ability to bring the character to life, fulfilling the vision of the director and writer.” Read on for our full interview to learn more.

#1 Tom Felton Could Have Played The Role Of Harry Potter

Image source: Warner Bros.

#2 Heath Ledger Was Offered The Role Of Batman In The Movie “Batman Begins”

Image source: Warner Bros.

#3 Tom Hiddleston Auditioned For The Role Of Thor In The Films Of The MCU

Image source: Marvel

#4 Jensen Ackles Auditioned For The Role Of Sam Winchester In Supernatural

Image source: Warner Bros. Television

#5 Orlando Bloom Auditioned For The Role Of Faramir (The Lord Of The Rings)

Image source:  New Line Cinema

#6 Courteney Cox Originally Auditioned For The Role Of Rachel Greene On Friends

Image source: NBC

#7 Stephanie Beatriz Auditioned For The Role Of Amy Santiago In “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

Image source: NBC

#8 Carice Van Houton Auditioned For The Role Of Cersei Lannister In “Game Of Thrones”

Image source: HBO

#9 Iwan Rheon Could Have Played Jon Snow In Game Of Thrones

Image source: HBO

#10 Liam Hemsworth Auditioned For The Role Of Peeta Mellark In “The Hunger Games”

Image source: Lionsgate Films

#11 Amanda Seyfried Auditioned For The Role Of Regina George In “Mean Girls”

Image source: Paramount Pictures

#12 Rainn Wilson Auditioned For The Role Of Michael Scott In “The Office”

Image source: BBC

#13 Cillian Murphy Auditioned For The Role Of Batman In “Batman Begins”

Image source: Warner Bros.

#14 James Franco Auditioned For The Role Of Spider-Man

Image source: Columbia Pictures

#15 Sebastian Stan Auditioned For The Role Of Captain America In The MCU Films

Image source: Marvel

#16 Arnold Schwarzenegger Could Have Played The Role Of Kyle Reese In The Movie “Terminator”

Image source: Orion pictures

#17 Betty White Auditioned For The Role Of Blanche Devereaux In “Golden Girls”

Image source: NBC

#18 Lee Pace Auditioned For The Role Of Star-Lord In “Guardians Of The Galaxy”

Image source: Disney

#19 John Krasinski Could Have Played The Role Of Dwight Schrute In The TV Series “The Office”

Image source: BBC

#20 Jon Favreau (Pete Becker, The “Ultimate Fighting Champion Guy”) Auditioned For The Role Of Chandler Bing In “Friends”

Image source: NBC

#21 Matt Damon And Heath Ledger Were Supposed To Play Opposite Roles In The Brothers Grimm

Image source: Dimension Films

#22 Ashley Greene Auditioned For The Role Of Bella Swan In “Twilight”

Image source:  Summit Entertainment

#23 Hank Azaria (David, The “Science Guy”) Auditioned For The Role Of Joey Tribbiani In “Friends”

Image source: NBC

#24 Sandra Oh Auditioned For The Role Of Miranda Bailey In “Grey’s Anatomy”

Image source: ABC

#25 Miley Cyrus Auditioned For The Role Of Lilly Truscott In “Hannah Montana”

Image source: Disney

#26 Marina Sirtis Was Originally Cast As Tasha Yar, And Denise Crosby Was Their First Choise For Deanna Troi In Star Trek: The Next Generation

Image source: CBS

#27 Charisma Carpenter Auditioned For The Role Of Buffy In “Buffy The Vampire Slayer”

Image source: 20th Century Fox Television

#28 Lindsay Lohan And Rachel Mcadams Auditioned To Play Opposite Roles In “Mean Girls”

Image source: Paramount Pictures

#29 Chris Colfer Auditioned For The Role Of Artie Abrams In “Glee”

Image source: FOX

#30 Alexander Ludwig Auditioned For The Role Of Peeta Mellark In “The Hunger Games”

Image source: Lionsgate films

#31 Sonequa Martin-Green Auditioned For The Role Of Michonne On “The Walking Dead”

Image source: AMC

#32 Natasha Lyonne Auditioned For The Role Of Lorna In “Orange Is The New Black”

Image source: Netflix

#33 Darren Criss Auditioned For The Role Of Finn Hudson In “Glee”

Image source: FOX

#34 Liza Weil Auditioned For The Role Of Rory Gilmore On “Gilmore Girls”

Image source: Warner Bros. Television

#35 Madelaine Petsch Auditioned For The Role Of Betty Cooper In “Riverdale”

Image source: Netflix

#36 Christopher Mintz-Plasse Auditioned For The Role Of Dave Lizewski In “Kick-Ass”

Image source: Lionsgate

#37 Norman Reedus Auditioned For The Role Of Merle Dixon In “The Walking Dead”

Image source: AMC

#38 Jason Dohring Auditioned For The Role Of Duncan Kane On “Veronica Mars”

Image source: Warner Bros. Television Distribution

#39 Jessica Capshaw Auditioned For The Role Of Dr. Sadie Harris In “Grey’s Anatomy “

Image source: ABC

#40 Isaiah Washingt Auditioned For The Role Of Derek Shepherd In “Grey’s Anatomy”

Image source: ABC

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
