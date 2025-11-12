A Collection Of Personal Artworks I Did In January, 2018

This is a collection of artworks I did in January, 2018. Most of these are a combination of a 3D base which was then taken to Photoshop for drawing the rest of the details out. This is new workflow for me but I really enjoy it so far. I’m trying to get away from the totally 3D feeling with these and get closer to a more illustrative style.
Still need a lot to learn though. Anyways, hope you like it!
“Asylum”
“ZEN”
“Ensomhet”
“Skinny Dipping, Having Fun”
“Takeoff”
“Never Let You Go”
“Icosa”
“Anyone”
“Dimension”
“Shifter”
“Trinity”
“Alone, Together”
“Cherry, Cherry”
“Kolmio”
