A Collection Of Personal Artworks I Did In January, 2018

by

This is a collection of artworks I did in January, 2018. Most of these are a combination of a 3D base which was then taken to Photoshop for drawing the rest of the details out. This is new workflow for me but I really enjoy it so far. I’m trying to get away from the totally 3D feeling with these and get closer to a more illustrative style.

Still need a lot to learn though. Anyways, hope you like it!

More info: Instagram

“Asylum”

“ZEN”

“Ensomhet”

“Skinny Dipping, Having Fun”

“Takeoff”

“Never Let You Go”

“Icosa”

“Anyone”

“Dimension”

“Shifter”

“Trinity”

“Alone, Together”

“Cherry, Cherry”

“Kolmio”

Patrick Penrose
