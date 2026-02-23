Controlled Chaos Dramatic Split Cup Acrylic Pour Tutorial: My Fluid Art Painting

by

What happens when you combine intention with unpredictability?

Controlled chaos.

In this video, I’m creating a dramatic Split Cup acrylic pour using rich, fiery tones that blend into bold movement and soft, feathered details. I start by pouring from a higher position to encourage natural color mixing, then move closer to the canvas to guide the flow and create depth and some details.

The Split Cup technique is one of my favorites because it gives structure to the composition while still allowing the paint to do its wild, beautiful thing. Every movement matters — but so does letting go.

Do you prefer fully controlled pours or complete chaos?

Thank you for being here and supporting my creative journey.

More info: youtu.be

Controlled Chaos Dramatic Split Cup Acrylic Pour Tutorial: My Fluid Art Painting
Controlled Chaos Dramatic Split Cup Acrylic Pour Tutorial: My Fluid Art Painting

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Parks and Recreation 3.03 “Time Capsule” Review
3 min read
Feb, 3, 2011
Company Doesn’t Notice This Employee With A Clipboard Hasn’t Done Any Work In 10 Years
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
A Gay Man Explains The Ridiculous Double Standards Women Experience From His Perspective
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Haley Joel Osment in 'Blink Twice.'.
‘Sixth Sense’ Star Arrested For Public Intoxication
3 min read
Apr, 22, 2025
My Coffee Paintings Of Rock & Roll And Pop Culture Characters
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Woman Tells Brother To Go To Hell After His Live-In Nanny Job Offer Comes With Ridiculous Demands
3 min read
Oct, 23, 2025