British Man Living In Helsinki Shares “Very Finnish Problems” And They’re Hilariously Accurate

In 2023, Finland was declared to be the world’s happiest country for the sixth year in a row. However, even this Nordic country has its own set of challenges.
Enter “Very Finnish Problems.” Created by Joel Willans, a Brit living in Helsinki, it hilariously highlights the quirks and idiosyncrasies of local life, entertaining both Finns and international audiences alike.
From popular spring activities to unorthodox road signs, continue scrolling to check out some of the most popular memes that have recently appeared on this fun corner of the internet.
#1 Hyvää Naistenpäivää!
#2 Hat Tip To Helsinki Uni 🎩👌
#3 Facts 😉
#4 Everyone Needs An Aimo In Their Lives 🍻
#5 When You’re Bored Of Snow ☃️
#6 Which One Is Your Fav? 😀
#7 When You Can Live In Forest For Summer 😀🌲
#8 Wishing President Sauli Niinistö A Swift Recovery From Covid. Here’s One Reason Why He’s So Well Liked #gentleman 🕺👌
#9 The Only Guide To Elevator Etiquette You’ll Ever Need 😀
#10 When You Don’t Have A Police Reindeer
#11 It’s Amazing How Much Metaphors Tell You About A Country 😀
#12 Be Careful Out There Everyone! 🙂👍
#13 History Shows Some Things Are Stronger Than They Look
#14 When You Can’t Control Your Emotions 😀
#15 Hat Tip To Genius Kids Finishing School Today 😀👌
#16 You’re Going To Need A Bigger Swatter 😀
#17 When You Can’t Wait Any Longer 🌻
#18 When Finnish Summer Finally Arrives 😀
#19 When You Live In Finland And Don’t Like Metal 😀🤘
#20 When You Keep Getting Fooled 🥶
#21 Which Country’s Surveillance Is Most Effective? 😀
#22 When You Get Over-Excited By Sunshine 😎
#23 Easy Mistake To Make 😀
#24 And Has Much Longer Hair 😂
#25 When You Live In Lapland And You Like Sunsets
#26 Fact: 12 Cups A Day Keeps The Sadness At Bay 😀👌 How Many Do You Drink?
#27 From 1-10, How Strong Do You Go? 😀☕️☕️☕️☕️
#28 Who’s With Me? 😀
#29 When People Do This At Your May Day Barbecue
#30 When You’re A Little Over Optimistic 😀
#31 Fact 😀👍
#32 When You’re The World’s Happiest Country Again And You Just Can’t Hide Your Excitement 😀🏆
#33 When You Learn In Might Snow On May Day 🥶
#34 How Many Bites Do You Have? 😀🦟🦟🦟
#35 Yet Another Reason Why It’s Great Not To Be Living In The British Isles During The 780s 😀
#36 When You Get Over-Excited By The Sun 😎
#37 People…they’re Everywhere!
#38 Europe V Rest Of World During Eurovision 🤩😀
#39 Internet Show Me Maps That Best Highlight The Culture Of The U.k, Us And Finland
#40 Via @parimuuttujaa Follow For A Ton Of Fun 🙂👍
#41 What A Prime Minister Looks Like When Their Country Wins The Ice Hockey World Championship!! 🏆🏆🏆😀🍻 #leijonat
#42 When You Get Over-Excited By Spring Sunshine 😎☀️
#43 Would You Ride This? 😀🦌
#44 Be Thankful You Don’t Get A Visit From The Original Finnish Santa 🎅😀
#45 Every Car Driver In Finland This Morning ⛄️😀
#46 Say Moi To World’s Only Ninja Prime Minister 💪😀
#47 Who Can Relate? 😀
#48 When This Is April ☃️
#49 Proof There Are Different Types Of Happiness 😀🏆🇫🇮
#50 When Spring Trolls You Again 🥶
