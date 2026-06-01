“What Lyrics Are Reflected In This Image?”: Name 18 Songs From Interpretative Images

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Are you a true music fan who knows every lyric by heart? The world’s biggest hit songs often paint vivid, memorable pictures in our minds. It is impossible to picture a yellow submarine without hearing The Beatles! But can you recognize your favorite tracks when they are transformed into abstract imagery?

Put your music trivia knowledge to the test with this ultimate visual pop culture quiz. We have turned 18 chart-topping songs and iconic radio hits into cryptic illustrations, and your mission is to decode the visual clues and name the song title behind each artwork. Think you can ace this viral music challenge and guess them all? Let’s find out!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

“What Lyrics Are Reflected In This Image?”: Name 18 Songs From Interpretative Images

Image credits: Stas Knop

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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