Hey Pandas, What’s A Song That Hits You The Hardest? (Closed)

What’s a song that hits you the hardest? A song that reminds you of the person that broke you? A song that makes you scream and cry out of anger or sadness?
“Puff the Magic Dragon” hits me hard. My dad was mentally ill and it was difficult growing up with them. It was chaotic and also sad. My dad loved to sing and play the guitar. Whenever he’d sing Puff the Magic Dragon, it was my favorite, my dad didn’t seem manic or anything, they seemed like, well my dad as my dad. Without all mental illness. My dad seemed happy. Whenever I hear it now, it makes me smile, but also incredibly sad at the same time. Makes me tear up.
“A Women Left Lonely” by Janis Joplin because she sings it with such powerful emotion. Also “Moments of Pleasure” by Kate Bush because not only does she sing it so beautifully but in this song (thanks to Wikipedia for this info); Bush remembers friends and family who have died, including her aunt Maureen, dancer Gary Hurst (Bubba), guitarist Alan Murphy (Smurph), Abbey Road sound engineer John Barrett (Teddy), film director Michael Powell, and lighting engineer Bill Duffield. Composer and musician Michael Kamen arranged and conducted the orchestra, expanding on Bush’s original piano accompaniment. Bush wrote the chorus “to those we love, to those who will survive” for her mother, who was sick at the time of recording. She died a short time later. The Director’s Cut version features the chorus without lyrics.
OMFG- lil peep
lucid dreams- juice wrld
i love you so- the walters
gilded lily- cults
wasted summers- juju
YKWIM?- yot club
fvck love- XXXTENTACION
está dañada- ivan cornejo
i’m really broken right now. vent if you want to, i’ll listen to you, and i’m proud of you ❤️🩹
Door by I DONT KNOW HOW BUT THEY FOUND ME. Just something about the lyrics and the overall tone of the song, I guess.
“Both sides now” by Joni Mitchell
Inertia by AJR. I’ve felt stuck in a rut for years now, and this song perfectly encapsulates my experience.
