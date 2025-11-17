30 Unsettling But Intriguing Pics Of “Liminal Spaces”

Have you ever heard of liminal anxiety? Well, if not, just know that the phenomenon arises from the uncertainty and discomfort experienced in “liminal” spaces. Derived from the Latin word “limen,” meaning threshold, liminality describes the ambiguity and disorientation one feels when standing at the precipice of change, whether it’s a life transition, cultural shift, or personal transformation.

For a lot of people, this form of anxiety is heightened by the absence of familiar reference points, leading to feelings of simply being… lost. Still, liminal anxiety, though uncomfortable, can also be seen as a transformative force of some sorts, and the Instagram page by the name of “Liminal Anxiety” does exactly that by posting interesting photos of liminal spaces.

#1 Where Am I?

#2 For What Would You Ride This?

#3 Skiing Down There…

#4 What Did You Order?

#5 I Don‘T Want To Dream

#6 You Look Fine

#7 Chair

#8 Going For A Walk

#9 What Would You Do Here?

#10 The Pepsi Rooms

#11 Who Would U Call?

#12 Where Does This Stair Lead To?

#13 Inside Or Outside?

#14 Liminal Anxiety

#15 Abandoned City Island In Japan

#16 Do We Know This Place?

#17 Let‘S Take A Bath

#18

#19 Would U Enter?

#20 Enter The Tunnel

#21 Red

#22 Red & Grey

#23 Empty Pool

#24 Would U Enter?

#25 Slides

#26 Happy Birthday

#27 How Do You Feel?

#28 Wavy Floor

#29 Liminal Basketball

#30 Huh. Thats A Weirdly Placed Kitchen

Patrick Penrose
