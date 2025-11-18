Hey Pandas, What Is The Best Prank You Ever Pulled? (Closed)

by

Share your stories.

#1

This literally happened like ten minutes ago and IT WAS HILARIOUS!!

So I called my friend (J), and my sister (E) called her friend (A). Then me and E put our phone speakers together and J and A started to talk to each other. But they were all super confused and started to accuse each other of either stealing our phones or being at our house. I laughed so hard there were literally tears streaming down my face. Eventually, we told them, and both of them immediately hung up. I guess we aren’t friends anymore🤣

#2

Franklin county sheriff’s office building has dozens of Calvin and Hobbes stickers. There is also abt 5 gnomes hidden on top of the ceiling tiles.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
We Create Comics With Twisted Endings (Part 2)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Polish Artist Creates Popular Sci-Fi Characters From Scrap Metal
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
16 Facts That Sound Too Crazy To Be True, As Shared By This Guy Online
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
9 things You Didn’t know About American Horror Story’s Evan Peters
3 min read
Apr, 20, 2023
“We Told Him Not To Do It Again”: Expat Arrested For Faking Heart Attack In 20 Restaurants
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
30 Nonsensical Scientific Illustrations Of Wildlife By Tim Andraka
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.