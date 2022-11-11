Home
A Community Movie Has Officially Been Confirmed

A Community Movie Has Officially Been Confirmed

Credit: Community

Community is back! The joke about six seasons and a movie has now come to fruition, as it’s been confirmed that the popular NBC series will make its mark one more time on Peacock. The film was announced on the show’s Twitter account, with Joel McHale, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacos, Jim Rash, and Ken Jeong set to return to their original roles. Dan Harmon has been confirmed to write the feature as well. That means Donald Glover, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Chevy Chase remain unclear. In terms of Chase, it’s highly unlikely that the actor will return here. It’s been no secret that Chase wasn’t particularly liked behind the scenes, with Chase reportedly getting into arguments with cast and crew members. However, it was a racial slur that eventually sent Chase packing, with him being killed off in the series.

Brown and

Credit: Community

Glover’s status is more unknown. Brown left the series as a regular following season five, though she did reprise her role in the season six premiere and made a cameo in the series finale. The actress had to leave the show to care for her sick father. Brown did actually speak about the possibility of a Community movie during an E! News interview days before the actual film was announced. “I’m 100 percent positive and hopeful there will be a Community movie,” Yvette said. “I could say that today, in the same way, I could have said it when we wrapped shooting however many years ago. It’s never been a desire issue. It’s always been a scheduling issue. I know that the conversations are happening.”

Though she wasn’t confirmed for the upcoming film, it would be surprising if Shirley didn’t at least make a cameo in the feature. Brown has kept tabs on the feature, and she didn’t leave on bad terms. Glover’s involvement is more of a mystery. Since leaving in season five for personal reasons, the actor has easily blown up since playing Troy Barnes, notably gaining mainstream attention as rapper Childish Gambino and headlining the excellent Atlanta series. Glover didn’t leave on bad terms either, and he was a part of the table read that the cast did in 2020, but it’s a whole different beast when it comes to filming. As of this writing, there’s no word on where Brown and Glover stand, though there’s been a few teases about the potential for Troy and Shirley to make an appearance.

Credit: Community

Nevertheless, a Community movie is off the back of a long seven-year road that Dan Harmon has been trying to get started. The NBC series was originally canceled due to low ratings, with the final season moving over to Yahoo! Screen since NBC opted to not renew following season five. It didn’t help Community that Glover and Chase were out of season six, and the ratings continued to suffer despite its cult following. It’s understandable why the process of getting a movie done has been so hard, as it all comes down to money at the end of the day.

Joel McHale expressed his joy over the upcoming film in a recent interview with The Wrap, and notably took some shots at Chevy Chase, the man he did not get along with in the series. “Everyone thinks that what I say is joking, but it is like being with – it really is like a family reunion but without a-holes. Because you know, you go to a family you, and you’re like, ‘Ugh, there’s that one cousin of mine. He smells,” said McHale. “So anyway, we’re really – I can’t wait. Yeah, that’s all I can say.”

I've been a filmmaker for nearly ten years with my recent accolades being a finalist in the 2018 Oaxaca Film Festival and 2019 Emerging Screenplay Finalist. My short film as a writer and director, Minutes After Midnight, was a 2017 official selection and Gold Award Winner in the LA Film Neo Noir Film Festival. Also, I've been a freelance writer for the past five years, writing news editorials for theringreport.com, sportskeeda.com, raindance.co, and gamersdecide.com, which covers movies, television, and professional sports. I love movies and television. Whether it's timeless classics such as Psycho or The Wire, to modern greats such as Parasite or Brooklyn Nine-Nine, I've spent countless of hours watching (and writing) any movie or television show that I could find.

