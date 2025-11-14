Hey Pandas, What’s The Most Ironic Thing You’ve Ever Seen? (Closed)

Share some of the most ironic things.

#1

someone on twitter said : I can’t believe yall still use abbreviations smh im mean idk WHY people even use abbreviations they literally do nothing and idc is you want to type informally if you use abbreviations unfollow me smh

the savage chad i am replied with: ikr

#2

One person I knew was very vocal about how dumb everyone was. Ironically, he was pretty dumb himself. He didn’t even finish school.

#3

Minnie Mouse being scared of a mouse in her home.

#4

Chichen Itza. Restored ancient ruins, if not ironic then at least an oxymoron

