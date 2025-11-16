Hey Pandas, What Do You Want For Christmas? (Closed)

Christmas is on its way, and it is time to share all your wishes. Big or small. Let’s hear them.
#1
My 2 front teeth….or maybe a hippopotamus
#2
I want my mom back. She passed away unexpectedly in September this year and I miss her so much.
#3
Serotonin, good movies, snow.
#4
To be good enough, just once.
#5
a Hobbes stuffed tiger
#6
peace on earth children who don’t have to go hungry bullying people would stop and we learn to
#7
For my older chihuahua to come BACK from his doctors appointment in a few days….
#8
I just want some peace and quiet 😐
#9
I have enough stuff, I do not want anything. If someone believe they “have to” give me something, give money to help starving people, or cancer research etc. BUT: please do not go out and buy something.
#10
A ring so I can eventually propose to my boyfriend, to not have an eating disorder, to be a lot more healthy and not skinny, my closet full of masculine clothes, my chest to not be so feminine and busty, and to fully 100% be male because I’m trans.
#11
Crystals for my collection :D
#12
Money to go on a mission trip
#13
I’d just like enough money to get a small gift of some kind for my family. It’s been a rough year
#14
A house. The one my 20 yr old kid and I live in now is full of damp and mould. Most of the rooms are unusable, the kitchen has mould lice, so we have a little kitchen area set up under the stairs to use instead.
I sleep in the living room (I also have mobility problems and can’t sleep upstairs even if the bedrooms didn’t have mould) and there’s a camp bed for when my kid is home from uni. It’s not fun squeezing us both into one small room and having no privacy from each other. And we both have disabilities, the constant worry about the mould affecting our health is exhausting.
We moved here two years ago after being homeless for a short while, all we want is to feel like we’re at home somewhere. We’re on the housing list, but there’s too many people on it already waiting to be moved. Please keep fingers crossed for us, can’t take another year of this.
#15
Just some stuff to help me with my music pursuit
#16
Just some good food to eat with my family, since 2020 we haven’t done gifts, so just as long as we have delicious food, I am already happy.
#17
A drawing tablet so I can make manga
#18
An end to treatments and good health
#19
Some quiet time for myself to meditate in nature and mentally prepare for the new year.
#20
A lifetime supply of Bacon, Pringles and Dr. Pepper.
Being realistic: Pokemon Scarlett.
#21
Good quality hardcover copies of Grave Peril and Summer Knight by Jim Butcher, part of the Dresden Files series. It’s one of the few series I’ve read multiple times over, ave I’m collecting them in hardcover. Sadly those two books tend to be well over $100 used :(. Also, I want storage solutions for our townhome, and a4 frames…a bunch of them. Just got in some beautiful prints from overseas, and we need these puppies framed!
#22
Therapy…
#23
This’ll seem cliche but probably a regional at best CD that’s been signed by Tyler and Josh, I know that would NEVER happen due to regional at best CDS being rarer than finding a four leaf clover and then having the chance for Tyler and josh to sign it would be rarer- but something that I want that’s doable is the Hammond collection rexy, she is so pretty oh my god-
#24
A record player and Ariana Grande perfume
