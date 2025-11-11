This Guy Makes The Scariest Pumpkin Carvings Ever

If you’ve never given any thought to where your Halloween pumpkin carving skills might take you, you might not have heard of Jon Neill, a famous sculptor and pumpkin carving master who creates some of the best Halloween pumpkin carvings we’ve ever seen.

Neill, who is now a member of the Laguna College of Art and Design, began his career in movies as an artist for clients like Michael Jackson, Jurassic Park, and Universal Studios.

He will be holding a live pumpkin carving demonstration on Sunday, Oct. 26th at the Laguna Beach College of Art and Design, so if you’re in California then, be sure to check out their link!

More info: neillartstudios.com | lcad.edu | Youtube (h/t: juxtapoz)

Patrick Penrose
