8 Filmmakers Who Had Public Beef with Each Other

Filmmakers often stress about a lot of important details. If they’re not worried about how their films will perform at the box office, then you can be sure that they’re wondering whether their recent movie endeavors will land them an Oscar nomination. Given how high the stakes often are, you’d think there would be very little time for something as trivial as beefing with fellow filmmakers.
But time and again, we’ve seen these highly regarded individuals resort to calling one another unprintable names in interviews, documentaries, and even on red carpets. And sometimes watching and following the fallout from these public feuds is more interesting than watching the movies they made. These eight filmmakers took savage shots at each other’s talents, politics, and even personal lives. Sometimes, all in one rant.
Paul Thomas Anderson vs. David Fincher
Wishing someone testicular cancer isn’t exactly typical movie critic behavior, but that’s what happened during Paul Thomas Anderson’s 2000 interview with Rolling Stone. He told the magazine that he wished David Fincher would experience what that felt like. Why? Because he sat through the first thirty minutes of Fight Club (his own Magnolia trailer had played right before it), and he absolutely hated what he saw. He called the movie “unbearable,” and went for the jugular with that cancer jab, linking it to the film’s group therapy plotline.
Fincher, to his credit, didn’t clap back. He let two decades pass while Fight Club went from box office flop to bona fide cult classic. When the quote resurfaced in 2021, while he was promoting Mank, Fincher finally responded with grace. He said he got where Anderson was coming from because he watched someone close to him battle cancer. His answer was so classy it almost made the beef boring. Almost.
Ingmar Bergman vs. Jean-Luc Godard
Diplomacy had never been Ingmar Bergman’s strong suit, especially when it came to Jean-Luc Godard. Quotes that Bergman made in an interview later showed up on the official Bergman Foundation website and revealed exactly what he thought of Godard’s films. He straight-up called them “faux-intellectual” and “cinematographically uninteresting.” He then went on to deliver the coup de grâce, saying Godard only made movies to impress critics.
Godard, the poster boy for the French New Wave, didn’t respond with the same venom. Their styles couldn’t have been more different anyway. Bergman built his career around tight, moody psychological drama, while Godard spent his time breaking every rule in the book. On purpose. They were never going to get along. But Bergman’s savage review won’t be easily forgotten.
Werner Herzog vs. Klaus Kinski
Most arguments between a director and actor often center around scripts. Werner Herzog and Klaus Kinski argued over who would kill whom first. Kinski directed a few movies himself, but he’s best known for the five insane films he made with Herzog. The on-set chaos during the production of those movies became almost as famous as the movies themselves. The most prominent one happened deep in the Peruvian jungle, while they were shooting Aguirre, The Wrath of God. Kinski threatened to walk off set, and Herzog’s response to that threat has become the stuff of legend.
Several reports claim he threatened to shoot him with a rifle. Herzog eventually spilled all the gory details in his 1999 documentary titled My Best Friend (a deliberate pun on “friend”). It balances a personal tribute with a stark critique of Kinski’s notorious temper and genius. Kinski got his words out there too, though, calling Herzog a “miserable, hateful, malevolent, avaricious, money-hungry, nasty, sadistic, treacherous, cowardly creep” in his 1988 autobiography titled All I Need Is Love. Following his death in 1991, the book was retranslated, retitled, and republished in 1996 as Kinski Uncut: The Autobiography of Klaus Kinski. Somehow, despite all the chaos, neither ever quit for good. Together, they helped shape German cinema until Kinski passed away.
Quentin Tarantino vs. Spike Lee
Quentin Tarantino has beefed with quite a few big names in Hollywood since he burst onto the scene in 1992. However, this one’s quite spicy, and it has nothing to do with ego. It’s more to do with race and who has a right to tell certain stories. Spike Lee took the first swing in 1997, calling out QT for dropping the N-word way too often in Jackie Brown. He basically accused him of acting like an “honorary black man” for clout. Tarantino defended his writing as true to the world of the film, but that never sat right with Lee.
The tension resurfaced in 2012 when Django Unchained hit theaters. Lee refused to even watch it, saying slavery wasn’t a “spaghetti western” playground. Tarantino fired back hard, pointing to the film’s huge box office numbers and award nominations as proof that people disagreed with Lee. This beef, which is still simmering right now, is a fight for the soul of Hollywood, and neither of them appears to be backing down.
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