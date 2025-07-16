7 Gritty Crime Dramas to Watch If You Loved MobLand

The Paramount+ British crime drama series MobLand was a critical success. It captivated critics and audiences with its pacing, storyline, and action-packed sequences. Besides being led by Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan, and Helen Mirren, the show stood out for its raw depiction of organized crime and moral ambiguity. However, with the 10-episode first season finale on June 1, 2025, audiences are left waiting for an update on the future of the series.
Fortunately, the world of television is rich with similarly gripping crime dramas that deliver as much weight as MobLand. Whether it’s through brooding detectives, ruthless mobsters, or desperate antiheroes, these alternative series offer a uniquely compelling dive into the criminal underworld. While waiting for updates on MobLand’s future, here are 7 gang/mob-centric crime dramas guaranteed to keep you on the edge of your seat.
1. The Gentlemen
Where to Watch: Netflix
As a fan of MobLand-style shows, one recent must-watch crime drama series is Netflix’s Guy Ritchie-created series The Gentlemen. While it offers the same mob-esque storyline, The Gentlemen is also a British crime drama with more style, humor, and upper-crust flavor that only Guy Ritchie can conjure. The Gentlemen centers around Eddie Horniman (Theo James), an aristocratic former soldier who inherits his family’s estate.
However, he soon discovers the estate sits on top of a massive cannabis empire run by the criminal underworld. As Eddie tries to protect his family’s legacy, he’s pulled deeper into the drug trade and crime world he never wanted to be a part of. Although renewed for a second season, like MobLand, The Gentlemen’s 8-episode first season is enough to get anyone fixated on the show.
2. Mayor of Kingstown
Where to Watch: Paramount+
Mayor of Kingstown is another Paramount+ crime thriller that has garnered rave reviews. It is to an American prison town what MobLand is to Britain’s criminal underworld. Created by Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, the show incorporates a form of “fixer” in Mike McLusky (Jeremy Renner). Set in a fictional prison-industrial town, the series centers around the McLusky family, who act as power brokers between its seven prisons.
With the institutions of law failing or compromised, Mike McLusky steps into its gray area where negotiation, intimidation, and compromise are tools for survival. Mayor of Kingstown dives deep into the underworld politics of prison life, gang rivalries, and violence in the streets of Kingstown. The show currently has three released seasons.
3. Griselda
Where to Watch: Netflix
The 2024 miniseries Griselda offers a gripping portrayal of Griselda Blanco. It follows her ascent from a Colombian housewife to the formidable “Godmother” of Miami’s cocaine empire during the 1970s and 80s. It starred Sofía Vergara in a transformative role and explores her character’s navigation of the male-dominated drug trade. With only 6 episodes, Griselda is a binge-worthy alternative to MobLand.
4. Top Boy
Where to Watch: Netflix
From the same mind that brought MobLand, the British crime drama Top Boy is another must-watch series from Ronan Bennett. The critically acclaimed Top Boy series follows the gritty realities of life in London’s urban housing estates. It focuses on drug trafficking, gang rivalries, poverty, and the struggle for survival. Set primarily in the fictional Summerhouse estate in East London, audiences have 5 seasons of 32 episodes to keep them invested in one of the best British crime drama thrillers on television.
5. Gangs of London
Where to Watch: AMC+
While MobLand centers on the tradition and code of the crime underworld, the Gangs of London is centered on what happens when order collapses. It’s a far louder, bloodier, and chaotic crime thriller than MobLand. Created by Gareth Evans and Matt Flannery, there are only three released seasons with 25 episodes for audiences to binge through. To prove it’s a masterpiece, Gangs of London holds an approval rating of over 85% on Rotten Tomatoes.
6. Peaky Blinders
Where to Watch: Netflix
The multi-award-winning British period crime drama series Peaky Blinders is one of the most successful television shows in the world. If, for any reason, audiences missed its original run, it is a must-watch alternative to MobLand. Peaky Blinders blends period drama with gangster grit. Cillian Murphy’s portrayal of Tommy Shelby, a ruthless yet charismatic crime boss, has become iconic. If you love complex antiheroes and stylist violence, Peaky Blinders should be your next obsession.
7. This City Is Ours
Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
Crime drama audiences looking for a complementary substitute to MobLand should consider This City Is Ours. The British crime drama presents a unique perspective on crime in Britain, where the city itself serves as both a battleground and a prize. English actor Sean Bean leads the cast as Ronnie Phelan, leader of the gang. This City Is Ours is the most recent alternative on the list, with the show premiering on March 23, 2025. With a growing audience, This City Is Ours has been renewed for a second season.
