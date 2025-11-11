Charity Bookstore Begs People To Stop Donating Copies Of Fifty Shades of Grey

by

Anybody who’s ever read the heartwarming romance novel Fifty Shades of Grey will know what a quality piece of literature it is. I mean, why else has it sold SO many copies?

It’s difficult to fathom why anybody would want to part with even a page of their Fifty Shades collection. Which is why we simply can’t understand why a charity shop in Swansea has ended up with so many copies of The Best-Selling Book Of All Time that they’ve decided to make a fort with walls built entirely out of the world’s most eloquent erotica. Well, it’s one way to repel invaders I guess.

In fact, the shop has so many copies that they’re even asking the public to stop donating them! “We get people bringing in new copies all the time,’ said Phil Broadhurst, the owner of Goldstone books, an Oxfam charity bookshop. “We appreciate all the donations, but enough is enough.”

We couldn’t agree more.

(h/t: distractify)

Charity Bookstore Begs People To Stop Donating Copies Of Fifty Shades of Grey

Image credits: Goldstone Books

Charity Bookstore Begs People To Stop Donating Copies Of Fifty Shades of Grey

Image credits: Goldstone Books

Charity Bookstore Begs People To Stop Donating Copies Of Fifty Shades of Grey

Image credits: Will Oliver

Charity Bookstore Begs People To Stop Donating Copies Of Fifty Shades of Grey

Image credits: walesnews.com

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Biggest Questions House Of The Dragon Season 2 Could Answer
3 min read
May, 14, 2023
Why The Fantastic Four Should Do A Live-Action Television Series
3 min read
Sep, 21, 2021
The oval
10 Things You Didn’t Know About VH1s “The Oval”
3 min read
Oct, 29, 2019
Why Shriek Deserves a Solo Movie/TV Series
3 min read
Sep, 29, 2021
I Travel The World And Doodle On My Photos
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
People Are Going Crazy About This 11-Year-Old In College Class
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.