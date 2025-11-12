On the occasion of the Chinese New Year festivities, I invite you to discover my latest project SAFARI URBAN – HK ZOODIAC SERIES, a new experience of Digital Street Art during the first edition of the ” Light-Up Hong Kong Festival”. Thanks to my mobile projection system, I created ephemeral digital frescoes, illuminating the buildings and facades of the city’s emblematic neighborhoods. With my characters half-human, half-animal directly inspired by the signs of the Chinese zodiac, I turn away the codes of Hong Kong’s fashion, mixing Street Art and live digital show.
More info: juliennonnon.com
The Rabbit
SAFARI URBAIN _ HK ZOODIAC SERIES
The Monkey
The Rooster
The Pig
The Ox
The Horse
The Rat
The Goat
The Tiger
The Dog
The Snake
The Dragon
Lovers
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us