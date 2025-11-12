Safari Urbain – Hk Zoodiac Series

On the occasion of the Chinese New Year festivities, I invite you to discover my latest project SAFARI URBAN – HK ZOODIAC SERIES, a new experience of Digital Street Art during the first edition of the ” Light-Up Hong Kong Festival”. Thanks to my mobile projection system, I created ephemeral digital frescoes, illuminating the buildings and facades of the city’s emblematic neighborhoods. With my characters half-human, half-animal directly inspired by the signs of the Chinese zodiac, I turn away the codes of Hong Kong’s fashion, mixing Street Art and live digital show.

More info: juliennonnon.com

The Rabbit

Safari Urbain &#8211; Hk Zoodiac Series

SAFARI URBAIN _ HK ZOODIAC SERIES

The Monkey

Safari Urbain &#8211; Hk Zoodiac Series

The Rooster

Safari Urbain &#8211; Hk Zoodiac Series

The Pig

Safari Urbain &#8211; Hk Zoodiac Series

The Ox

Safari Urbain &#8211; Hk Zoodiac Series

The Horse

Safari Urbain &#8211; Hk Zoodiac Series

The Rat

Safari Urbain &#8211; Hk Zoodiac Series

The Goat

Safari Urbain &#8211; Hk Zoodiac Series

The Tiger

Safari Urbain &#8211; Hk Zoodiac Series

The Dog

Safari Urbain &#8211; Hk Zoodiac Series

The Snake

Safari Urbain &#8211; Hk Zoodiac Series

The Dragon

Safari Urbain &#8211; Hk Zoodiac Series

Lovers

Safari Urbain &#8211; Hk Zoodiac Series

