5 Realistic Reactions to Horror Movie Situations

There are rules to surviving a horror movie, but the sad part is that the characters don’t get to make them or even abide by them. In a horror movie, the characters are bound by the script to do what is expected of them, meaning that the rules might apply, but those who are stuck in the story are going to live or die according to the whims of the writers and director.
But it’s interesting to think about what might happen in real life if the rules of a horror movie were to be applied. Some folks might want to think that the same thing would happen one way or another, and they might be right, but it’s also easy to state that a lot of people, especially horror buffs, would be willing to differ in this opinion since the rules that are seen to apply to many horror movies wouldn’t necessarily be ignored by people in the real world.
There are plenty of people who would say ‘duh, of course’ when talking about how people react in the real world, but it’s kind of surprising to see the actual reactions of some folks just when walking through a haunted house or a corn maze. Like it or not, horror movie rules apply in real life sometimes, but the reactions of a lot of people are usually different.
Here are five realistic reactions to horror movie situations.
5. Going into dark, unknown places.
There are people who are afraid of the dark and those who push ahead with the knowledge that there’s nothing that’s bound to jump out at them when they enter a dark room or area. Realistically, a lot of people might pause before wandering blindly into the dark since it’s not just the fear of the dark that keeps them from rushing in. It’s the idea that without visibility, there’s no telling what they’re walking or running into.
If it’s in the forest or outdoor area, one could trip over a part of the landscape, or in a dark room, they might run into a wall without ever seeing it. From a practical standpoint, walking into a dark area without thinking is placing a lot of trust in the landscape first, but in a horror movie, it’s like gambling with your life with the deck stacked against you.
4. Assuming the bad guy is dead.
Is anyone else tired of this old idea? There are plenty of horror movies that have managed to get it right after a while since assuming the bad guy is dead is one of the worst things to do in a horror movie. But placing this situation in a real-life scenario, it’s not hard to say that a lot of people would be pummeling characters like Jason, Michael, or even Freddy until they’re just a bloody smear on the ground. It might not work, but one thing that people in real life have learned is that until the bad guy is confirmed to be dead and hasn’t managed to mount a comeback, there’s a chance that they might not really be dead.
3. Splitting up in a dark area.
Why is this ever considered to be a good idea? In a horror movie, it’s one of the dumbest things that anyone could ever do, even if it means that the bad guy has a single group to go after instead of a bunch of stragglers who might get away. In real life, it’s likely that a group that sticks together has safety in numbers and a great advantage over a killer if they can find a weapon to place in the hands of every person.
Plus, the chances of survival are usually greater when a group of people sticks together since the killer has to work harder rather than pick off people one by one using tactics like divide and conquer. Sure, staying in a group has drawbacks too, but it’s a far better idea than splitting up.
2. Walking toward a strange smell/sound.
If you hear a cry of pain, it’s one thing, but if something smells foul, rotten, or like a carcass that’s been left to rot, it’s probably best that you don’t walk toward it since that usually leads to trouble. Plus, in real life, if you’re keen on finding out where that bad smell is coming from, you’re far more likely to find trouble at the end of the stench than an explanation you’ll like.
It’s not an act of cowardice to stay away from the strange sound or smells. It’s a practical decision that can lead to self-preservation and the safety of others. Calling the cops, who have guns, is a much better option since they’re actually trained to deliver a lethal response if something or someone is waiting at the source of the smell or sound.
1. Asking, “Who’s there?”
With some folks, this appears to be an instinct that can’t be easily suppressed, especially since some people might actually think that this is prudent when trying to ascertain if someone is in their house or nearby. But if horror movies have taught us anything, making any kind of noise is like turning on a homing beacon for a killer, and it will enable them to find a person quicker. Seriously, in real life, it’s best just to be quiet if you feel that someone is in your home and means you harm. It’s either that or take matters into your own hands.