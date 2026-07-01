5 Movie Sequels That Are Straight-Up Better Than Their Originals

For many movie lovers, sequels are simply not worth the time spent making them. The prevailing sentiment is that they’re cash grabs, familiar enough to feel safe but rarely ambitious enough to feel necessary. Time and again, that sentiment has proved true. For every Godfather Part II, there are a dozen sequels that are nowhere near as good as their originals.
But every once in a while, audiences are treated to sequels that not only justify their existence, but straight-up surpass the original. Be it through sharper writing, more daring visuals, stronger emotion, or a fuller realization of what the original was going for, these five films did just that.
5. The Accountant 2 (2025)
The Accountant is one film that didn’t exactly pull up any trees in terms of excitement value. Sure, it raked in over $150 million on a budget of just over $40 million, but only fans of the movie realistically expected a sequel. When it eventually arrived in 2025, it pleasantly surprised viewers by how much better and funnier it was than the original. The film was upgraded with sharper action sequences and the palpable chemistry between Jon Bernthal and Ben Affleck, which gave the film a heart the original never had. Call it a win for low expectations.
4. A Quiet Place Part II (2021)
The first A Quiet Place was basically a jump scare fest with aliens, and it worked because it kept things tight and small. Part II could have adopted the “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” approach, and no one would have batted an eyelid. But it made the bold choice of going bigger, which is always a risk because it could have just fallen apart. And it worked a treat.
Regan (Millicent Simmonds) takes over as the lead and totally crushes it. Meanwhile, that opening scene, which showed the actual day the monsters landed, is the kind of thing that makes viewers wonder why they didn’t show it sooner. Additionally, the tension of multiple storylines running simultaneously can sound like a mess, but somehow it’s not. It just makes everything feel more intense. Financially too, this sequel outperformed the original. The original made about $340 million during normal times, but part 2 pulled in over $290 million, which is impressive considering it debuted during peak COVID.
3. Deadpool 2 (2018)
There was an element of surprise about the first Deadpool in the sense that no one knew quite what they were getting. It turned out to be absolutely hilarious in the best way, and the sequel had to match that “funny” since pretty much everyone expected it to. And remarkably, it did just that. The X-Force parachute scene alone is arguably the funniest five minutes in any superhero movie. But what actually makes Deadpool 2 better than its original is the fact that it bothered to have real stakes. The Russell Collins /Firefist (Julian Dennison) storyline gave Wade Wilson/Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) something to care about. Turns out even a wisecracking mercenary functions better with a little heart under all that trash talk.
2. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022)
The first Puss in Boots did quite well because it understood exactly what it was: a Shrek spinoff, and it didn’t try to do too much. The Last Wish, on the other hand, had no qualms about surpassing expectations. The animation style alone is worth the ticket price, like a painting come to life. Beyond that, there’s the Wolf, who is genuinely one of the creepiest villains, and a story that is clearly about being afraid to die. For a movie that’s supposed to be for children, it hits harder than any theme imaginable.
1. Paddington 2 (2017)
The first Paddington is sweet and totally watchable. Paddington 2 is near-perfect, and it’s not particularly close. Hugh Grant, who said this was his favorite role ever, plays a washed-up actor-villain like he’s been waiting his entire career to do exactly this role. The prison subplot is warmer and funnier than most straight-up comedies, and the whole film is just so sure of itself. There’s a reason this film sits near the top of pretty much every “best sequels ever” list. It takes everything the original did well, turns up the craft on all of it, and somehow argues that being a decent person is genuinely radical. A bear in a blue coat shouldn’t make viewers tear up, but here we are.
So what did all five of these do? They figured out what the first movie wanted to be, and did it better. Bigger swings, more heart, and less playing it safe. Alright, your turn. Hit the comments with your pick. Shrek 2? The Dark Knight? Let’s argue like grown-ups who still love cartoons and action flicks.
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