5 Best Daniel Kaluuya Movies to Watch

While many people still consider Daniel Kaluuya a rising star, this British actor has made it clear that he’s here to stay. From starring in blockbuster Marvel films like The Black Panther to horror films like Nope and Get Out, this British actor is clearly on his way to legendary status.
Born in 1989 to Ugandan parents in London, England, Daniel Kaluuya has always been interested in theatre and acting. Kaluuya joined the local art school, and by the time he hit his 20s, he was starring in numerous theatre shows, even snatching a leading performance in Sucker Punch. Fans of the UK hit series Skins might recognize this handsome actor who acted alongside other successful stars like Dev Patel.
Daniel Kaluuya made his theatrical debut in the 2008 film Cass, but would later appear in numerous successful and critically acclaimed movies like Get Out. With a long list of commendable performances, Daniel Kaluuya is now one of Hollywood’s most sought-after movie stars. Who can blame them? He’s proven he is an actor that never disappoints.
Here is a look at some of the best movies of his career so far.
1. Nope (2022)
Successful actor, writer and director Jordan Peele once said Daniel Kaluuya is his favorite actor in the world, so it’s no surprise that they collaborated on their second horror film, 2022’s Nope. In this horror movie, Daniel Kaluuya plays OJ, who’s on a mission to discover any evidence of a UFO with his sister Em, played by the talented Keke Palmer. The duo gives an electrifying performance as they take over their father’s horse training business. Thanks to Jordan Peele, you will enjoy the mystery and suspense in this horror film. If you’re looking for stylish and unique cinematography, this movie will be excellent to watch. If you don’t want spoilers, here are the five best moments from the Nope trailer.
2. Get Out (2017)
Jordan Peele has made it very clear that he can create original and scary horror movies that will make you sink into your chair. Get Out is one of those movies. Starring Daniel Kaluuya as Chris Washington, this horror story is about a family who helps people transfer their brains and consciousness into other people’s bodies so they can live forever. This was Daniel Kaluuya‘s breakout role and one of the best movies of the 2010s. Daniel Kaluuya was nominated for best actor for his performance in this blockbuster movie. If you want a movie that will scare you and intrigue you are the same time, this is the one to start with. It will not disappoint!
3. Black Panther (2018)
The Black Panther movies are a worldwide phenomenon, so it’s no surprise that the first movie propelled Daniel Kaluuya’s stardom even further. This marvel movie from Ryan Coogler follows Chadwick Boseman’s character T’challa as he fights to become the king of Wakanda and protect their vibranium from the world.
Daniel Kaluuya plays W’kabi, T’challa’s best friend as they join forces to fight off Killmonger who threatens to take over the kingdom of Wakanda. This film is more than just a superhero movie, with a great cast of stars like Forest Whitaker, Lupita Nyong’o, and Angela Bassett. Here’s what we know about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
4. Judas and the Black Messiah (2021)
Many say Judas and the Black Messiah is Daniel Kaluuya‘s best movie, and we understand why. Kaluuya plays Fred Hampton, an American activist who was a prominent figure of the Black Panther party. This biographical crime film is about Bill O’Neill, played by Lakeith Stanfield, who the FBI recruits to become an informant and spy on the Black Panther party. Daniel Kaluuya was convincing as the chairman of the Illinois black panther party in his mission to unite different people against a common enemy. He was so good in the role that he won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.
5. Johnny English Reborn (2011)
Who wouldn’t want the chance to star alongside the legendary Mr. Bean comedian Rowan Atkinson? Daniel Kaluuya stars in the Olivia Parker spy comedy Johnny English Reborn which parodies the classic James Bond movies. Kaluuya plays Johnny English’s sidekick Colin Tucker. The mission that they chose to accept was to derail an assassination attempt on the Chinese premier. Will they succeed? The movie wasn’t an overall success with fans and critics, but it’s still worth the watch because it delivers the laughs, and you get to see a young Daniel Kaluuya in his element.