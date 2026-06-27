5 Best BBC Dramas of the Last Decade

The BBC is considered the premier and largest television broadcaster in the UK, functioning as the primary national public service broadcaster. BBC One operates as the flagship channel for mainstream, prestigious drama. These series are renowned for high production values and frequently top viewing figures.
While there are some hit and misses from time to time, more often than not, these shows grip a large portion of the UK public. As we are now in the “golden age” of high quality TV content, big name actors aren’t shying away from making the shift from movies to television. With that, many BBC dramas now reach wider and younger audiences thanks to streaming partnerships and co-productions. So, here’s our pick of the five best BBC dramas of the last decade.
5. The Responder (2022-2024)
The Responder is much more than your typical “police on the beat” drama. This gritty Liverpool-set series offers a frantic look at a first-responder’s mental collapse as he struggles with protecting the innocent as well as himself and his family. Starring Martin Freeman as Chris Carson, we see his life spiral out of control as he works the night shift, dealing with the murky criminals of the streets and crooked childhood friends.
The Responder was nominated for 7 BAFTA Awards and garnered impressive viewership. The series was so authentic as screenwriter and creator Tony Schumacher drew from his real-life experiences of working as a Merseyside policeman while struggling with mental health issues. That lived experience bleeds into every scene.
4. Blue Lights (2023-Present)
Blue Lights is the new heavyweight of grounded police procedurals. First airing in 2023, it has quickly become a juggernaut and was recently renewed for a fourth season. Set in Belfast, this fast-paced, gripping series focuses on three rookie police officers as they deal with the unique pressures and dangers of being a frontline response cop in a city where there are 89 crimes per 1,000 people. As a winner of a BAFTA Award, this acclaimed show shines with its social-realist feel, never shying away from the spit and sawdust of police life. Not only has it enjoyed impressive live viewership figures, it has also been a massive hit on BBC iPlayer.
3. I May Destroy You (2020)
I May Destroy You is arguably the most critically acclaimed BBC drama of the 2020s. Sweeping the BAFTAs and Emmys in 2021, this British show sparked a massive global conversation. Created by and starring Michaela Coel, the series takes a daring approach at tackling the crucial dialogue around sexual consent. As well as this, it delves deep into the trauma that often comes with the new landscape of dating and relationships. It’s prestige TV at its finest – bold, uncomfortable, and visually stunning. Although it only ran for one season, fans regularly express interest for a second season, particularly after HBO picked it up after its run on BBC.
2. Bodyguard (2019)
If high viewership is the true measure of success, Bodyguard is pretty much unbeatable when it comes to the best BBC dramas of the last decade. The finale reeled in over 17 million viewers, making it one of the most-watched BBC dramas of the era. Starring Richard Madden and Keeley Hawes, this relentless political thriller tells the story of war veteran David Budd who finds work as a police sergeant in the Royalty and Specialist Protection branch. Here, he is assigned to protect controversial Home Secretary, Julia Montague, whose politics he despises.
Although action-packed in the right moments, Bodyguard also serves up a deeply layered character study. Capturing a sense of institutional tension and personal trauma, we see David battle with PTSD all while trying to understand the motives of the person he is supposed to protect. Not only was this show an immense hit in the UK, it attracted massive viewership around the world when it landed on Netflix.
1. Time – Season One (2021)
Starring Sean Bean and Stephen Graham, two of the most respected actors in the UK, Time is a gnarly yet poignant look at the modern British penal system. The plot centres on Mark Cobden (Bean), a former teacher wracked with guilt over killing a man in a drunk driving accident. When he is sent to prison, he must quickly adapt to his environment as he faces bullying and coercion. On the other side of the bars, prison guard Eric McNally (Stephen Graham) wrestles with his morality when a prisoner exposes one of his weaknesses and begins blackmailing him.
Time didn’t just attract high viewership – it kicked off a national conversation about rehabilitation versus punishment. To understand why this series feels so raw, you have to look at its writer, Jimmy McGovern. He is a titan of social-realist drama (known for Cracker, The Street, and The Accused). With Time, he is writing at his most lean and devastating, which makes for a gripping and hard-to-shake watch. The success of the first season led the show to morph into an anthology series, with season 2 focusing on a brand-new prison story.
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