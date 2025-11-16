“They Don’t Know What Grass Is”: Over 4000 Beagles Got Rescued From A Medical Facility, And Now They Are In Dire Need Of New Homes

It is sad to think that in our day and age, for some companies, animal testing still seems like a necessity as some of them go as far as doing it illegally, away from the public eye where they can face less backlash. Most of these animals suffer in horrible and inhumane conditions as companies make millions off of them.
Today’s story is sadly one of those, but thankfully with a better ending than most of them. Recently the U.S. Department of Justice made a plea to the Humane Society of the United States and their shelter partners, asking them to remove around 4,000 beagles from a breeding facility that supplied laboratories that test on animals.
What happened next was truly a historic moment in the fight against animal cruelty.
Currently, roughly 4,000 beagles are in the process of being rescued from Envigo, a facility that breeds beagles for medical research in the U.S.
Image credits: Kevin Wolf for the HSUS
The company was accused of shocking violations of the Animal Welfare Act at the breeding facility
Envigo even went as far as denying veterinary treatment for easily treated conditions, and instead opted for putting the dogs down
Nursing mother beagles were denied food; the food that they did receive contained maggots, mold, and other things
In the midst of all of this, the Humane Society of the United States called out to their partners in hopes of finding the dogs new homes
Over 400 dogs were rescued just this week alone and are in urgent need of homes and rehabilitation
“We don’t know what condition these poor pups will arrive in, but we want to make sure that we give them every possible chance at living happy, healthy lives,” a Facebook post said
Donations are currently being raised in hopes of helping the dogs as soon as possible
As of now, the Humane Society of West Michigan is holding a fundraiser and working to rescue, medically treat and relocate the dogs
The process requires an enormous undertaking that needs the help of veterinarians, volunteers, and drivers
This fundraiser will help support the medical and behavioral needs that these dogs will require, and support other rescues like them
Any amount donated will make a huge difference to these dogs who are finally getting the love and care they’ve always deserved
If you’d love to hear more about the process of adopting one of the pups, then make sure to check out this video below
