22 Of The Most Entertaining Responses To Anti-Vaxxers

Anti-vaxxer conspiracies have continued to spread, and because of their beliefs – so have the measles. Oregon and Washington are among eighteen states that allow families to opt-out of vaccines for viral diseases based on philosophical beliefs, which is why these areas have been the most recent hotbed for the measles outbreak. More than 50 people have been infected across Southwest Washington state and Northwest Oregon – and everyone is fed up with the anti-vaccination science deniers.
“It’s an outbreak because generally, the way we define an outbreak is when you have more observed cases than expected cases. And generally with measles, the expected number is zero,” Dr. Alan Melnick with Clark County Public Health told KOIN6 TV in Portland, Oregon, last week. “You know, we have a very effective vaccine for measles. Two shots are 97 percent effective. So we really shouldn’t be seeing measles.” Scroll down below to read some of the best comebacks to anti-vaxxers on the internet, and don’t forget to upvote your favs! If you have your own funny comeback prepared – share it with us in the comment section!
Elnathan John, a Nigerian writer and lawyer, called out American’s who wanted travel bans on countries with Ebola by pointing out the current measles outbreak.
Image source: XAMANDER
Many anti-vaxxers use the possibility of having an autistic child as one of their debate points – but this autistic person had a counterpoint.
Image source: eastbayrae
An argument for not vaccinating kids is that it’s more natural and therefore healthier- well this user points out that humans created vaccines for a reason.
Image source: elisekumar
Anti-vaxxers say they want to return to a simpler, more ‘natural’ time – well this user had some holes to poke in that theory.
Image source: Aubsie
Approximately 110 000 people died from measles in 2017 – mostly children under the age of 5 years according to the World Health Organization.
Image source: Docsocksomaha
Internet user highlights exactly how necessary vaccines are and other commenters jump in with equally valid comparisons.
Image source: SIacktivist
Parent brings child consent into the vaccine debate and gets shot down with the perfect answer.
Image source: ConsoleScrub101
This user pointed out that just because you have googled information about vaccines on the internet does not mean you know more than doctors.
Image source: KerrioftheNorth
Parent in an anti-vaxxing Facebook group seeks advice against judgmental neighbors – and receives an unexpected response.
Image source: McTurtel
Someone creates a shirt with the two most popular conspiracy theories in one place.
Image source: Zarow11
Internet user fights back against debate point that vaccines cause autism with the perfect question.
Image source: XAMANDER
Anti-vaxxers try to create false equivalencies and are shut down through memes.
Image source: XAMANDER
Anti-vaxxer tries to spread fake news and conspiracies about the side-effects of vaccines and gets fact checked.
Image source: wup_dizzle
Someone tried to create a shocking poster linking heroin use to vaccines, but not everyone was convinced.
Image source: TheWildTeo
Anti-vaxxer posts conspiracy about vaccines only being sold in profit scheme and gets shut down.
Someone asks for a suggestion for preventing measles other than a vaccine and another user has this ‘healthy’ recommendation.
Image source: Boredpanda
Internet users get into an illogical argument over vaccines
An educator shuts down a anti-vaxxer conspiracy theorist in long, fact based post.
Image source: Charmeleeeooonn
Sometimes names can be confusing.
Image source: chronicillnessmemes
Pinterest is not just for arts and crafts anymore.
Image source: Westporter
This anti-vaxxer is ‘armed’ and dangerous against disease apparently.
Two sides have spirited debate over vaccinations.
Image source: Ak47110
