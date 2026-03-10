49 Brutally Honest Social Media Posts About Politics That Might Make You Want To Move To Another Planet (New Pics)

Have politicians always been this corrupt, or are we living in a particularly precarious time? While the government is supposed to work for its people, many citizens of countries around the world have realized they can’t trust their leaders. But one advantage we have over the generations before us is that we have access to the internet. And nobody can silence your views online.

Bored Panda has compiled a list below of brutal political posts from social media. And clearly, these people are fed up with the systems that are supposedly in place to protect them. This might not be the most fun list to scroll through, pandas. But we hope it reminds you that, no matter how frustrated you are with the state of the world, you’re not alone.

#1 Serious Question

Image source: Weird-Thought2112

#2 What A Great Use Of White Privilege

Image source: CrunchM

#3 It Makes Sense

Image source: Weird-Thought2112

Depending on which country you live in, you might love your president or leader, or you might be plotting a move abroad as soon as possible. Even if your country is one of the happiest, wealthiest, or healthiest statistically, there’s no such thing as utopia. And no matter where you are, deciding on who should run the nation will never be unanimous.

According to a 2025 report from the Pew Research Center, the majority surveyed in 20 out of 25 countries believe that their political system is in need of either major changes or complete reform. And at least eight-in-ten adults believe this in Argentina, Brazil, Greece, Kenya, Nigeria, South Korea, and the United States.     

#4 We Need Medicare For All – Now

Image source: BernieSanders

#5 Lasted About As Long As My New Years Resolutions

Image source: dannywallace

#6 The Irony

Image source: covie_93

Not everyone is optimistic about the future, though. In 12 countries surveyed, about four-in-ten adults expressed skepticism that their political system can change, despite the fact that they strongly desire change. In Greece, for example, over two-thirds of citizens desire complete reform or major changes to their political system. But they’re not convinced that effective change is possible. 

In India, Kenya, and South Africa, on the other hand, over half of those surveyed say that they’re confident the system can change. And in Sweden and the Netherlands, over two-thirds of the population doesn’t see the need for major changes to the political system.   

#7 Who’s The Leech

Image source: TheCABK

#8 I Used To Get Mad At My Dad Because He Wouldn’t Let Me Spend The Night At My School Friends Houses. Now I Thank Him For That

Image source: detox02

#9 Especially If It’s A President

Image source: mmpadellan

As far as how people view their governments, Pew found that 47% believe that few or none of the elected officials in their country are honest. Meanwhile, 46% of citizens believe that few or none of their politicians understand the needs of ordinary people, and 40% say that few or none of them are ethical. Meanwhile, only 18% think that the majority of their country’s leaders are well-qualified for their positions. 

#10 That’s Why Educated People Don’t Like President

Image source: c-k-q99903

#11 So Crazy It Just Might Work

Image source: ExactlySorta

#12 The United States’ Greatest Enemy: Geography

Image source: covie_93

It’s no secret that people around the world are fed up, particularly younger generations. The survey found that the desire for drastic political change was stronger among young adults than older adults in nine countries. In Canada, for example, over half of adults between the ages of 18 and 34 want political reform, while only 29% of those over the age of 50 feel the same way. Perhaps part of the reason for this is how active the younger generations are on social media. 

#13 Different Rules For Different Crowns, I Guess

Image source: acnewsitics

#14 Maga Gets Another Snowflake Award

Image source: Gr8daze

#15 There Are Like Half-A-Dozen Worse-Than-Watergate Scandals Going On Simultaneously And Getting Next To No Coverage In The Press

Image source: Conscious-Quarter423

While social media certainly wasn’t created to be a tool used for political activism, that’s how many people choose to use it today. A 2023 survey from Pew found that nearly half of social media users had been politically active online in the past year. Over a third said they had taken part in a group that shares an interest in an issue or cause, and over a quarter had encouraged others to take action on issues that they consider important. 14% had also looked up rallies or protests in their area on social media. 

#16 So, DEI Is Good Now?

Image source: c-k-q99903

#17 Don’t Talk If You Don’t Know

Image source: snowpie92

#18 Why Does He Live In This Century?

Image source: snowpie92

40% of adult social media users in the U.S. believe that social media is very important when it comes to finding others who share the same views and care about the same issues. Nearly one-third also say these platforms are important for getting involved with political or social issues that they’re passionate about. And over a quarter say that social media gives them a venue to express their political opinions.

#19 Extraordinary

Image source: cem_uk_

#20 I Honestly Would Be Surprised If He Even Read One

Image source: Olympiadreamer

#21 They Do Not Care

Image source: acnewsitics

Social media can also shape people’s political views, so it’s important to be cognizant of the content you’re consuming. Euro News reports that Gen Z is the generation most likely to have their political views influenced by social media. 44% of Zoomers say social media has played a role in how they’ve formed their social and political views. However, it’s common for social media users to find themselves in echo chambers, so it’s important to ensure that you’re being exposed to various points of view. 

#22 I Will Not Explain Basic Empathy And Compassion

Image source: blockhim2026

#23 Unintended Consequences

Image source: rupret1

#24 The Super Bowl Half-Wit Show

Image source: Lloiu

Are you feeling politically charged after scrolling through this list, pandas? Keep upvoting the posts that you wholeheartedly agree with, and let us know in the comments below how you’re currently feeling about the state of the world. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another list from Bored Panda featuring similar content, we’ve got the perfect article to read next right here.

#25 A Flashing Red Light And A Million Wailing Sirens

Image source: Hornpipe_Jones

#26 American Dream

Image source: TimurNegru

#27 Pattern Recognition

Image source: Gorotheninja

#28 Funny How That Works Out Huh

Image source: KaamDeveloper

#29 The Core Memory Never Fades

Image source: detox02

#30 The Constitution Is In English Too, And Yet They Don’t Understand That Either. Language Is Definitely Not The Issue

Image source: detox02

#31 Fiends Forever

Image source: ExactlySorta

#32 Cruelty Has Always Been The Point. It Is A Feature, Not A Bug

Image source: CrunchM

#33 Meanwhile The U.S. President Is Trying To Tell Americans To “Move On” After He Appears 38,000 Times In The Files

Image source: Maga_1992

#34 Happier, Or Just Less Aware?

Image source: Leon_Kennedy1977

#35 Sovereignty For Thee, Not Me

Image source: Cow_Boy_2017

#36 The Consequences Of Lawbreaking At The Highest Levels Of Power

Image source: John_1992_funny

#37 Meanwhile, It Feels Like Some Leaders Get A Lifetime Pass For Way Worse

Image source: AzPetrich

#38 Billion-Dollar Income, Zero Tax

Image source: Cow_Boy_2017

#39 Billionaires Aren’t Job Creators – They’re Profit-Takers

Image source: willily_thoumas

#40 All True. And Yet, They Still Have Not Acted

Image source: BillKristol

#41 “Math Is Math” – Mr Incredible

Image source: yikesamerica

#42 Deception Of Public Opinion

Image source: snowpie92

#43 “Woke Mind Virus”

Image source: jzux

#44 Line Cook Learns Oil Splashes Aren’t The Only Burns In The Kitchen

Image source: th3netw0rk

#45 Bye, Nicki

Image source: GianmarcoSoresi

#46 Straight To The Nile

Image source: Martin_084

#47 Booing The Vice-President

Image source: Stotallytob3r

#48 Retirement Is Now Fictional

Image source: inurmomsvagina

#49 They Still Don’t Understand How Tariffs Work

Image source: ObserbAbsorb

