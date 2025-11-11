Sculptures That I Created With Hundreds Of Thousands Of Nails

I am a sculptor of the human physique and I use nails to create my sculptures. These artworks take me weeks, sometimes even months to finish and I use thousands of nails.

I translate my ideas onto large white wooden panels by hammering the nails at varying heights and distances to create the tone and texture. The majority of my ‘nail sculptures’ are representations of the human form. My figurative interest is in the lines we create. It was only natural I would move towards seeking out dancers whose ability to strike beautiful poses was exactly what I was trying to capture.

My original idea was to utilise the nails to create other, more abstract sculptures, but it struck me that the interplay between the rigid, angular nails and the soft curves of the human torso, would be more striking. It took me a few years of working figuratively before I could finally afford the time to embrace other more contemporary ideas and I made a very clear move to encompass my love of non-representational ideas, my latest work is in stark contrast to my figurative sculptures.

My large monumental work embraces the sense of touch and the abstract and I try to use the nails sensitively along with other materials such as Oak, COR-TEN, stainless steel, and stone. Light also plays an integral role in my work and I have to work with the idea that the very essence of the sculpture changes depending on how it is lit.

I have also created few portraits of famous people and I was very lucky to meet them in real life.

More info: levine-art.co.uk

Dominic North

Oak Sensory Sculpture detailed close up

Portrait of Jean Claude Van Damme “Nowhere to Run”

Detail of Jean Claude Van Damme face

Jean Claude Van Damme and I

This is me and Jean Claude Van Damme. He was down to earth and good fun to be with, he was very respectful of my Father and was truly impressed with the sculpture.

Dominic North

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Shadan

Shadan is an Iranian contemporary dancer and model. He approached me and ask if he could work for me this is the result. I still have a couple of wonderful poses I’d like to turn into sculpture but time is always the limiting factor. Still I managed to do of him.

Yvette

Al Pacino

Sycamore tree trunk

This is a Sycamore tree trunk commissioned by Bradford’s Civic Art Gallery as part of my exhibition, that was displayed at Cartwright Hall for six months.

Charlotte

Charlotte is a very pretty model and a dancer, they know intuitively how to pose for me.

Oak Sensory Sculpture

This sculpture is currently on display outside the University of Bradford. It was carved out of 4 meters of Oak tree trunk with stainless steel nails running along its length.

Charlotte

Just loved the hair passing across Charlotte’s face. I like to create hair from nails, its complex but rewarding.

COR-TEN

I had the nails made specially for me to create this Cor-ten sculpture. The iron is used in ship building and more recently in the creation of Antony Gormley’s Angel of the North.

Almanzor the 9th

This horse is trained for film and television a stunt horse that can rise on command. Such a beautiful animal, it was a joy to work with him that sunny day in Hull.

Patrick Penrose
