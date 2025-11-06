30 Grinch Knitting Projects That Will Make You Want To Knit Toys (New Pics)

Knitting toys and handicrafts is my life. Crafting and handcrafting toys is my favorite pastime. I can have tea with cookies and knit a toy.
I’ve been knitting for many years, and I love everything I do. I do everything with pleasure and put my heart and soul into it. This is the only way to truly enjoy knitting.
The Grinch is the most popular Christmas character. I think after meeting him, you’ll love him.
He’s probably my kindest and most beloved character. Knitting the Grinch was pure pleasure.
I hope after seeing the photos, you’ll fall in love with my toys too. I wish you all a pleasant viewing experience.
More info: Etsy
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
#12
#13
#14
#15
#16
#17
#18
#19
#20
#21
#22
#23
#24
#25
#26
#27
#28
#29
#30
#31
