“Gold Digger”: Calvin Klein, 83, Stumbles And People Lash Out At Boyfriend, 36, For His Reaction

Calvin Klein and his boyfriend Kevin Baker had an awkward entrance at a New York event last week.
As cameras flashed at him, the fashion mogul, 83, was seen stumbling around and having some difficulty in entering the venue.
Some netizens were outraged with the 36-year-old boyfriend’s actions (or lack of it) during the incident, with one snarkily saying: “That what happens when the suger on the Daddy is no longer sweet.”
Image credits: OxfordUnion
Calvin and his boyfriend of nearly a decade were spotted in New York’s East Village, attending the launch of Vogue photographer Steven Klein’s new book, Steven Klein: Vogue.
The couple were captured walking towards the venue’s entrance and were greeted by photographers.
Image credits: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan
Before the legendary designer could enter the venue, he took a little tumble and needed a moment to regain his balance.
“Wasn’t expecting that,” Calvin reportedly mumbled, while Kevin made his way in.
Calvin slowly but gradually followed his boyfriend inside.
Netizens expressed concern and harshly judged Kevin, claiming he “doesn’t even care”
Image credits: BACKGRID
Netizens expressed concern online, with one saying, “To me it looks like the flashing lights almost gave him a seizure.”
“He was okay until those photographs happened,” said another.
Image credits: Raymond Hall/GC Images
Many were quick to judge Kevin, saying “he just carried on with his life” and claimed, “His boyfriend doesn’t even care. How sad.”
“I hope Calvin dumps him for a caring person,” one said, while another wrote, “It’s like the younger guy didn’t want anyone to know he was with him.”
“Bro is only there for the money,” a critic said about the model
Image credits: Aurora Rose/Patrick McMullan
“He’s going to seriously tumble soon. The boyfriend isn’t bothered…,” said another.
“Kevin be a gold digger,” one harshly said.
“He only with him for pay packet not look after him,” another claimed.
It is believed Calvin and Kevin began dating in 2016 and have been spotted together on multiple occasions
Calvin and the model were first spotted together in 2016, attending the Mint Luxury Conference in Mumbai, India.
The same year, they made their red carpet debut at the American Ballet Theatre’s Fall Gala.
The fashion titan was previously married to textile designer Jayne Centre from 1964 to 1974 and shares daughter and TV producer Marci Klein with her.
He was also married to his former assistant Kelly Rector from 1986 to 2006.
Image credits: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
“A while ago I sensed a new commitment, and a new feeling of romance,” the designer said when asked about his thoughts on marriage in 1993. “Romance, children, all of it.”
“[It] was such a contrast to the wild, crazy period that came before,” he said, as quoted by the Los Angeles Times. “This was a more spiritual approach to love. I think it continues. But at the same time, people are interested in having s*x. Marriage and s*x. You can be interested in both.”
The fashion titan started making dresses for his sister’s dolls as a child and knew he wanted to enter the fashion business
Image credits: MEGA/GC Images
Calvin is still reportedly friends with Kelly and made a rare appearance with her at his NYC show in February.
“He is still close to Kelly, they have a lovely friendship and she is happy to be by his side for his big events, it thrills her,” a source told the Daily Mail at the time.
They also claimed he was in “good shape,” even though he may not have looked so.
“Calvin was in a great mood and though he looked frail in the photos, he was quite spry at the event, he had a ton of energy, he is in good shape, and made sure he said hello to a lot of old friends,” the source added.
Image credits: LimpopoLadyy
Calvin reportedly began making clothes for his sister’s dolls when he was a child and eventually started making dresses for his mother Flo.
After turning 18, he studied at the Fashion Institute of Technology and then freelanced for a while.
He was only 25 when he started his own fashion label with help from his childhood friend Barry Schwartz.
With an illustrious, decades-long career under his belt, Calvin is rarely spotted in public these days and is believed to be spending time at home with Kevin.
“His boyfriend is NOT with him for his love,” one commented online
