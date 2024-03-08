4 War Flicks With The Greatest Movie Sequels Vibe

Welcome to the battlefield of sequels, where most films march to their doom, but a select few emerge with medals of honor. Let’s be real, crafting a sequel that doesn’t make audiences wish they’d gone AWOL is tougher than a two-dollar steak. But fear not, war film aficionados! I’ve scouted the cinematic landscape and found four war flicks that didn’t just survive the sequel skirmish—they thrived.
The Godfather Part II Elevates the Mafia War
Let’s kick things off with ‘The Godfather Part II’, the Don of sequels. This isn’t your average shoot-’em-up war film; it’s a family affair where the bullets are as personal as a kiss on the cheek. Coppola went full Sun Tzu on this one, strategizing a sequel that doesn’t just rehash the original but expands it like the Corleone family business.
Coppola, steeped in Italian-American myth of the immigrant experience, canonises Vito, who founds the Mafia to protect his people from more predatory dons, while exposing the way Vito’s family business harbours the seed of his son’s monstrously corrupt empire. Talk about a legacy—Vito’s street gang origins juxtaposed with Michael’s modern-day machinations show that corruption is thicker than water.
Saving Private Ryan and Band of Brothers Keep Marching
Next up, we have ‘Saving Private Ryan’, which set such a high bar for war films, it could give pole vaulters vertigo. Then came ‘Band of Brothers’, strutting onto the scene like it owned the place—and frankly, it kind of did. This serialized follow-up took Captain Miller’s last stand and turned it into an ongoing campaign.
Rather than replacing historical consciousness with aesthetic experience, Saving Private Ryan cites historical imagery like the documentary footage shot during the Normandy landings as well as the visual standards of classic Hollywood war film. ‘Band of Brothers’ didn’t just ride on Ryan’s coattails—it parachuted in with its own brand of storytelling valor.
Apocalypse Now Redux Goes Up The River Again
Alright, let’s mosey on over to ‘Apocalypse Now’ and its sequel ‘Apocalypse Now Redux’. The original was already a wild ride upriver into the heart of darkness, but Redux? It’s like someone spiked your canteen with extra insanity.
A big problem I had with the movie was that it is really thin. In the first 10 minutes, we are told that Kurtz is insane and ruling over a bunch of the natives. But hey, Redux gives us more Kurtz for our buck—whether that’s character development or just more Brando brooding is up for debate.
Rambo: First Blood Part II Flexes Its Sequel Muscles
Last but not least, let’s chat about ‘Rambo: First Blood Part II’. The original Rambo was all muscle and heart, but its sequel? Pure steroid-infused bicep with a grenade launcher. It took First Blood’s action sequences and cranked them up to eleven—because who needs subtlety when you have exploding arrows?
Within its first twenty minutes, Saving Private Ryan draws on all the registers of audiovisual rhetoric that the cinema has developed for battle scenes to put this monstrosity on the screen. And Rambo? Well, it took those registers and added an electric guitar solo for good measure.
In conclusion, these four war flicks prove that not all sequels are destined for dishonorable discharge. They’ve each answered the call of duty and delivered stories worth saluting. If you’re still craving more action after these tours of duty, maybe it’s time to enlist your own imagination and draft up a sequel worthy of cinematic combat glory.
