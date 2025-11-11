This 3D-Printed Lamp Will Cover Your Room In Elegant Lace Patterns

Linlin and Pierre-Yves Jacques, a pair of designers and artists based in Paris, have created a wonderful 3D-printed lamp design that will illuminate your room with rich and elaborate lace patterns.
The sleek lamps look good on their own, but they really shine (ahem, sorry) when the 3D-printed lace cowl casts its light on the room. Their Sky model hangs from the ceiling and “laces up” just the walls, while the Land model stands on a tabletop and laces the ceiling and walls.
The two seem to be experts when it comes to 3D-printing complex designs, because they’ve got a must-see collection of 3D-printed lace animal sculptures as well. Visit their website to check them out or read on for Pierre-Yves’ interview with Bored Panda!
More info: lpjacques.com | Facebook | Behance (h/t: ufunk)
“Our inspiration comes from the plays of shade and light that we have imagined,” Pierre-Yves Jacques explained to Bored Panda
“We wanted to create a delicate lighting. Once the light on, it created a real mesmerizing atmosphere in your interior“
“The lace lamp is a nod to our previous collection of wall sculptures entitled animal-lace, also illuminated – especially our beloved elephant who is known throughout the world.“
“Poetry, atmosphere and passion are the keywords of these achievements. We are preparing a new collection of interior design object with lace right now. Stay tuned!“
We’d like to thank Pierre-Yves Jacques for talking to us about his and Linlin’s work, and look forward to seeing more of their work!
