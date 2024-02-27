Although the first 3D movie to be screened in a movie theater was The Power of Love in 1922, the true boom of 3D films didn’t occur until the 1980s. Since then, the allure of 3D technology has grown significantly, with many movies offering 3D versions to provide moviegoers with a unique and immersive viewing experience. However, there are a select few films that have marketed themselves as 3D by including it in their title, particularly during the late 2000s, which was a popular era for these types of movies.
The use of 3D in film has evolved over the years, with directors and filmmakers continuing to experiment with the technology to enhance the cinematic experience for audiences worldwide. While the horror genre has proven to be the most prominent in the 3D realm, other movie genres have also raked in impressive box office numbers with their allure of a unique cinematic experience. So, here are the 6 best 3D movies that soared at the box office.
6. Friday the 13th: Part III 3D (1982)
The slasher genre reached its peak of popularity in the early 1980s following the massive success of John Carpenter‘s groundbreaking film Halloween in 1978. Alongside the iconic slasher Michael Myers, Jason Voorhees emerged as one of the top movie madmen of the 80s, thanks to the terrifying Friday the 13th movie franchise. In 1982, the creators of the franchise made a daring move to set themselves apart from the competition by releasing and marketing their third installment as a 3D movie. Friday the 13th Part III 3D was a huge success, grossing $36.7 million at the US box office on a budget of $2.2 million, proving that the 3D format could be a profitable and innovative way to enhance the horror genre on the big screen.
Watch Friday the 13th Part III on Hulu
5. Dredd 3D (2012)
In 2012, the movie Dredd made the strategic decision to market its initial cinematic release in 3D, perhaps as a way to distinguish itself from the 1995 flop that it was looking to reboot. The plot of Dredd revolves around Judge Dredd (Karl Urban), a futuristic law enforcement officer tasked with maintaining order in a chaotic megacity. Together with his rookie partner, Judge Anderson, Dredd investigates a high-rise apartment complex controlled by a drug lord named Ma-Ma. The two judges soon find themselves locked in a violent battle for survival against Ma-Ma and her ruthless henchmen.
Dredd was met with positive reviews for its gritty action and intense storyline, and earned $27.6 million from markets outside of North America and $13.4 million from North America, totaling $41 million. While this was a solid performance, it fell short of the studio’s expectations. However, Dredd found a dedicated fanbase following its home release and has since gained recognition as a cult film, showcasing the enduring appeal of its dystopian world and unique characters.
4. Piranha 3D (2010)
Piranha 3D is a prime example of a movie that fully embraced its B-movie status and used tongue-in-cheek humour and campiness to appeal to a wider mainstream audience. The film follows the story of a sudden underwater tremor that unleashes a horde of prehistoric man-eating fish, leading an unlikely group of strangers to come together to fend off becoming fish food for the area’s new razor-toothed residents. While not a critical darling, Piranha 3D became one of the most talked-about movies of 2010, garnering attention for its over-the-top gore, outrageous antics and immersive 3D allure. Despite its divisive reception, the film managed to earn a respectable $83.1 million at the box office against a modest $24 million budget, proving that sometimes, audiences are more than willing to dive into the deep end of ridiculous fun.
Watch Piranha 3D on Prime Video
3. Saw 3D (2010)
Following on from Piranha 3D, it’s clear that the world of cinema experienced a revolutionary shift i 2010 with the surge of 3D movies. One of the standout 3D movies of that year was Saw 3D, the seventh instalment of the popular horror franchise. The film follows the twisted games of the Jigsaw killer as he sets traps for his victims, pushing them to their limits in a fight for survival. With its immersive 3D effects and heart-pounding suspense, Saw 3D became a box office success, grossing $45.7 million in the United States and Canada, and $90.4 million in other markets, for a worldwide total of $136.1 million. While not critically praised, Saw 3D is undoubtedly the most gruesome 3D film to ever land in movie theaters. Interestingly, the movie was initially marketed as the final chapter in the Saw franchise, however, three more movies have followed since.
2. Step Up 3D (2010)
Following the success of the 2006 Channing Tatum launch pad film, Step Up, the franchise’s third instalment took a bold step into the world of 3D filmmaking to elevate itself to new heights. Step Up 3D was shot entirely in 3D, with no post-production enhancement, in an effort to immerse audiences in the film’s vibrant dance sequences like never before. Despite opening to a modest $15.8 million, the lowest of the first three films in the series, Step Up 3D defied expectations and emerged as the most financially successful entry in the franchise, grossing an impressive $159.2 million worldwide against a $30 million budget. The decision to embrace 3D technology paid off, captivating audiences with its dazzling visuals and high-energy dance performances, solidifying Step Up 3D as a standout entry in the popular dance film series.
1. Jackass 3D (2010)
During the 2010 boom of 3D movies, Jackass 3D emerged as the most successful film of its kind, raking in an impressive $171.7 million at the box office. This addition to the wildly popular franchise saw the fearless daredevils take their antics to new heights, pushing the boundaries of danger and hilarity. By incorporating 3D elements in some of the wackiest and gross-out ways imaginable, Jackass 3D offered a truly unique cinematic experience that remains unmatched to this day. The film captivated audiences with its outrageous stunts and over-the-top humour, solidifying its place as a standout in the world of 3D filmmaking during the monumental year of 2010. Want to read about Jackass star Johnny Knoxville‘s terrifying near miss? We divulge all here.
Follow Us