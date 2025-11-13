This 26-Question ‘Truth-Or-Lie’ Quiz Will Make You Question Everything You Thought You Knew

Welcome to Part 4 of ‘2 Truths And A Lie’!

In this quiz, some facts are totally true, while others are oddly wrong. The real challenge is: can you tell them apart?

This ‘Truth-or-Lie’ quiz is packed with lesser-known facts that will have you stumped…Unless you’re a true genius.

For example, can you pick the lie?

👉 Mr. Rogers and Tom Hanks are distant cousins

👉Tom Hanks once served as the president of PBS

👉Tom Hanks won back-to-back Oscars for Best Actor in the 1990s

Prove you can beat all 26 questions & see if everything you thought you knew is actually true. Let’s start the challenge 🚀

If you haven’t seen the others yet, you can catch up with Part 1, Part 2, and Part 3 here.

Image credits: Markus Winkler

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
