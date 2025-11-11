900lb Pumpkin Carving Raises Awareness Of Elephant Killings

This massive 900lb pumpkin carving at the Bronx Zoo was designed and carved by Pumpkin Sculpt USA to help bring attention to the organization 96 Elephants, which works to bring attention to the fact that 96 African Elephants are killed each day for their ivory and to support legislation to help save them. Pumpkin carving is an ephemeral art form which only lasts a few days, which would help remind people that once the elephants are gone, they are gone for good.
This piece was carved by professional sculptors Sue Beatrice, Andy Gertler, Jenn Cook and Julia Jankowski. This carving took them 18 hours to complete from start to finish. We are performance artists who have carved out a niche where we transform pumpkins into fine art. Pumpkin sculpting is a dynamic and spontaneous medium that allows us the freedom to create large display scenes for events and festivals.
900lb pumpkin elephant
It starts with a sketch
Firstly, we have to find the right pumpkin
Ready, set, go!
Time and patience
Now it’s time for the details
Some of the team’s other work
