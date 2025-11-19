This Artist Serves Up Adorable Cat-Inspired Food Art (20 Pics)

by

Cat and food lovers unite, because in this article, we’re serving up the best combo—cats reimagined as delicious dishes. Created by Chen Xiang, better known as xiang_0718 on Instagram, these digital artworks combine two of the world’s favorite things.

Based in Taipei, Taiwan, Chen has a knack for blending humor, creativity, and a whole lot of cuteness in their work. Scroll down for a mouthwatering treat wrapped in a bundle of cuddly charm.

More info: Instagram

#1

Image source: xiang_0718

#2

Image source: xiang_0718

#3

Image source: xiang_0718

#4

Image source: xiang_0718

#5

Image source: xiang_0718

#6

Image source: xiang_0718

#7

Image source: xiang_0718

#8

Image source: xiang_0718

#9

Image source: xiang_0718

#10

Image source: xiang_0718

#11

Image source: xiang_0718

#12

Image source: xiang_0718

#13

Image source: xiang_0718

#14

Image source: xiang_0718

#15

Image source: xiang_0718

#16

Image source: xiang_0718

#17

Image source: xiang_0718

#18

Image source: xiang_0718

#19

Image source: xiang_0718

#20

Image source: xiang_0718

